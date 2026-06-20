Five Lakh Traders Affected By Telegram Ban In India; CTI Urges Government Intervention
The Chamber of Trade and Industry has claimed that the ban on Telegram has halted business worth Rs 3,000 crore in just one week.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Owing to frequent disruptions on the messenger app 'Telegram', especially the ban imposed in India ahead of the NEET re-exam, traders across the country, including Delhi-NCR, are facing a livelihood crisis.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has claimed that the ban on Telegram, which has become a new medium for business in the digital era, has halted business worth around Rs 3,000 crore in just one week. CTI has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking immediate intervention.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that today, lakhs of shopkeepers and MSMEs are using Telegram not just as a messaging app, but as their CRM, cataloguing, payment and supply chain network. "Banning the platform for one percent of wrongful activities is completely unfair. The government should block suspicious channels and accounts, not the entire app," he said.
Rahul, a wholesaler from Sadar Bazar, said that 80 percent of his goods are sold through the Telegram group. Seven days after the ban, his orders worth Rs 30 lakh have been cancelled.
Similarly, Madhav Khanna, an exporter from Gandhi Nagar, claimed that international buyers, who are active on Telegram, do not use WhatsApp, causing export orders worth crores to be stuck.
CTI General Secretary Ramesh Ahuja, citing data, said that wholesale trade orders have fallen by 40 percent, while the RTO for D2C brands has increased from 15 to 28 percent. In addition, the jobs of more than 20,000 people, including group admins and bot managers, are at risk.
To avoid this situation in the future, the CTI has proposed a three-pronged plan that includes: taking action targeting only the wrong activities; giving traders at least six months to shift to an alternative platform if a ban is unavoidable; and evolving a clear digital policy in consultation with trade bodies to prevent trade disruptions.
Calling it a 'digital strike' on business, traders have expressed hope that the Central Government would provide relief at the earliest.
Why is Telegram the first choice for traders?
Traders say that Telegram is more efficient than other platforms. High-resolution files and catalogues of up to 2GB can be easily shared on Telegram, while WhatsApp has limits. A group on Telegram can have up to two lakh members, while this limit on WhatsApp is very low.
Moreover, suppliers from countries like China mainly use Telegram, which is affecting India's imports and exports. It has a better facility to keep the files safe for a long time.
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