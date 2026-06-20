ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Lakh Traders Affected By Telegram Ban In India; CTI Urges Government Intervention

New Delhi: Owing to frequent disruptions on the messenger app 'Telegram', especially the ban imposed in India ahead of the NEET re-exam, traders across the country, including Delhi-NCR, are facing a livelihood crisis.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has claimed that the ban on Telegram, which has become a new medium for business in the digital era, has halted business worth around Rs 3,000 crore in just one week. CTI has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking immediate intervention.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that today, lakhs of shopkeepers and MSMEs are using Telegram not just as a messaging app, but as their CRM, cataloguing, payment and supply chain network. "Banning the platform for one percent of wrongful activities is completely unfair. The government should block suspicious channels and accounts, not the entire app," he said.

Chamber of Trade and Industry's letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking his immediate intervention. (ETV Bharat)

Rahul, a wholesaler from Sadar Bazar, said that 80 percent of his goods are sold through the Telegram group. Seven days after the ban, his orders worth Rs 30 lakh have been cancelled.

Similarly, Madhav Khanna, an exporter from Gandhi Nagar, claimed that international buyers, who are active on Telegram, do not use WhatsApp, causing export orders worth crores to be stuck.