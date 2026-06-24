ETV Bharat / bharat

Five killed, Six Injured In Separate Jammu And Kashmir Road Accidents

Jammu: Five people were killed in two separate road accidents, which also left six others injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In the first case, three people died, and two others got injured in a road accident on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway near Pakki Hatti in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vehicle bearing registration number JK02BD-6037 was on its way from Machail towards Jammu when it met with an accident at Pakki Hatti ahead of Khellani tunnel and fell into a deep gorge.

"Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched and all the passengers were shifted to Associated Hospital (AH) Government Medical College (GMC), where three people were declared brought dead," a police officer told ETV Bharat.

Those who died were identified as 46-year-old Jai Singh, his wife Babli Devi (44) and daughter Sonakshi Devi (17), all residents of Nagrota Jammu. The injured were identified as Utkarsh (22) and Aryan (13).