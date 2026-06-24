Five killed, Six Injured In Separate Jammu And Kashmir Road Accidents
The vehicle was on its way from Machail towards Jammu when it met with an accident at Pakki Hatti and fell into a deep gorge.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Jammu: Five people were killed in two separate road accidents, which also left six others injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In the first case, three people died, and two others got injured in a road accident on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway near Pakki Hatti in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The vehicle bearing registration number JK02BD-6037 was on its way from Machail towards Jammu when it met with an accident at Pakki Hatti ahead of Khellani tunnel and fell into a deep gorge.
"Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched and all the passengers were shifted to Associated Hospital (AH) Government Medical College (GMC), where three people were declared brought dead," a police officer told ETV Bharat.
Those who died were identified as 46-year-old Jai Singh, his wife Babli Devi (44) and daughter Sonakshi Devi (17), all residents of Nagrota Jammu. The injured were identified as Utkarsh (22) and Aryan (13).
Both the injured were being treated at GMC Doda and have been referred to GMC Jammu for better treatment. The bodies were also being shifted to Jammu to hand them over to family members for performing the last rites.
Police informed that the family was returning after paying obeisance at the Machail temple in the Padder area of the Kishtwar district. Police have registered a case in this regard.
In another accident in Reasi district, two people were killed, and four others were injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in the Chirak Shajroo area of the district.
Officials said that a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bearing registration number JK02DU-4204 met with an accident in which two people were killed, who were identified as Razia Begum, 49, wife of Liyaqat Hussain, and Tahira Parveen, 32, wife of Ashiq Hussain. The injured included Ashiq Hussain (34), Ehtisham (4), Aira Choudhary (6) and Aiman Choudhary (11).