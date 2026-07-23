Five Kashmir Leaders, Including Former CMs, Join Delhi Protests At Jantar Mantar
Five Jammu Kashmir leaders, including two former chief ministers, joined Cockroach Janata Party protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding action amid ongoing youth demonstrations in Delhi.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Srinagar: Five political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including two former chief ministers, have joined the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests so far at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined on Thursday, another former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah joined on Monday (July 20) when the Union Territory’s ruling party held its protest in New Delhi for statehood restoration.
“These children are the future of India and in future they will lead the nation,” Abdullah had said at Jantar Mantar during his visit, urging the Government of India to “look into” their demands.
Member of Parliament and NC’s disgruntled leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was the first political leader from Kashmir who joined the CJP protests last week in New Delhi.
At the protest, Ruhullah said those citizens who ask for their constitutional rights should not be branded or silenced. “Kashmir knows this experience all too well, and today the same pattern is visible elsewhere,” he said, raking up the abrogation of Article 370.
“A democracy is strengthened when power is guided by character and citizens are heard with respect. The cycle of fear and labelling must end. The chain must break,” he said.
The lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Doda, Mehraj Malik, participated in the CJP protests twice. He turned up on July 20 and today as well.
Social and political activist from Kargil Sajad Kargili also turned up today for the protests at Jantar Mantar.
In her address to the youth protesters at Jantar Mantar Mehbooba urged them to continue the protest till the BJP-led government buckled to their demands.
For the last 35 days, thousands of youth protesters are protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradan over the NEET paper leaks. The protests have broken out in many other states of the country, with students and now opposition.
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