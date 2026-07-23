ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Kashmir Leaders, Including Former CMs, Join Delhi Protests At Jantar Mantar

Srinagar: Five political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including two former chief ministers, have joined the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests so far at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined on Thursday, another former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah joined on Monday (July 20) when the Union Territory’s ruling party held its protest in New Delhi for statehood restoration.

“These children are the future of India and in future they will lead the nation,” Abdullah had said at Jantar Mantar during his visit, urging the Government of India to “look into” their demands.

Member of Parliament and NC’s disgruntled leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi was the first political leader from Kashmir who joined the CJP protests last week in New Delhi.