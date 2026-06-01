ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, Total Strength To Go Up To 37

New Delhi: Five new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Monday, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 37, one short of the upgraded sanctioned strength of 38.

According to separate notifications issued by the department of justice in the Union law ministry on Monday morning, senior SC advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court have been elevated as top court judges.

Once they take the oath and assume charge, the apex court will formally have 37 judges.