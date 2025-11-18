Five-Decade-Old Textbook Model Of Bacterial Gene Regulation Overturned by New Study
Study overturns a decades-old model of bacterial gene regulation, revealing species-specific mechanisms that could reshape antibiotic development.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:44 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Researchers from the Bose Institute and Rutgers University have challenged a central dogma of microbiology, overturning a model that has shaped the understanding of bacterial gene regulation for nearly 50 years.
Their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), reveals that a key transcription mechanism long thought to be universal does not apply to all bacteria, an insight that could influence future antibiotic design.
For decades, biology textbooks have described the “sigma (σ) cycle” as the standard model for how bacteria turn genes on. Based largely on studies of E. coli and its primary σ70 factor, the model suggests that sigma factors bind to RNA polymerase to start transcription and then detach once the process begins. But the new findings show this cycle may be far from universal.
According to the research team, the principal initiation factor σA in Bacillus subtilis stays attached to RNA polymerase throughout the entire transcription process. A modified version of the E. coli σ70 factor, missing a structural region called 1.1, also shows similar behaviour. In contrast, the full-length σ70 in E. coli detaches stochastically, as earlier models suggested.
“Our work shows that in Bacillus subtilis, the σA factor remains bound all the way through transcription,” said Dr Jayanta Mukhopadhyay of the Bose Institute. “This fundamentally changes how we think about bacterial transcription and gene regulation.”
Using biochemical assays, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and real-time fluorescence imaging, the researchers tracked sigma factor behaviour with unprecedented precision. Their evidence indicates that the traditional σ cycle isn’t a one-size-fits-all model but rather a species-specific phenomenon.
“These findings provide compelling evidence that the long-accepted σ cycle does not apply to all bacteria,” said co-author Aniruddha Tewari. “It opens new avenues for understanding bacterial gene regulation and its evolution.”
The discovery has wide-ranging implications. Gene regulation controls how bacteria respond to stress, adapt to environments, or become infectious agents. If transcription mechanisms are not the same across species, then the strategies to engineer new antibiotics or regulatory inhibitors will need to change. Scientists believe that this discovery may allow for the development of drugs that target new species-specific transcription mechanisms, and therefore could potentially improve pathways of intervention for infection.
This research may also benefit biotechnology. Engineers may modify sigma factor interactions to create bacteria that could be used to produce biofuels, biodegradable plastics or other compounds that can treat disease more efficiently.
The study was conducted by Shreya Sengupta, Soumya Mukherjee, and Nilanjana Hazra of the Bose Institute, along with Yon W. Ebright and Richard H. Ebright from Rutgers University, under the leadership of Dr. Mukhopadhyay and Dr Tewari.
