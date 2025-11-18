ETV Bharat / bharat

Five-Decade-Old Textbook Model Of Bacterial Gene Regulation Overturned by New Study

New Delhi: Researchers from the Bose Institute and Rutgers University have challenged a central dogma of microbiology, overturning a model that has shaped the understanding of bacterial gene regulation for nearly 50 years.

Their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), reveals that a key transcription mechanism long thought to be universal does not apply to all bacteria, an insight that could influence future antibiotic design.

For decades, biology textbooks have described the “sigma (σ) cycle” as the standard model for how bacteria turn genes on. Based largely on studies of E. coli and its primary σ70 factor, the model suggests that sigma factors bind to RNA polymerase to start transcription and then detach once the process begins. But the new findings show this cycle may be far from universal.

According to the research team, the principal initiation factor σA in Bacillus subtilis stays attached to RNA polymerase throughout the entire transcription process. A modified version of the E. coli σ70 factor, missing a structural region called 1.1, also shows similar behaviour. In contrast, the full-length σ70 in E. coli detaches stochastically, as earlier models suggested.

“Our work shows that in Bacillus subtilis, the σA factor remains bound all the way through transcription,” said Dr Jayanta Mukhopadhyay of the Bose Institute. “This fundamentally changes how we think about bacterial transcription and gene regulation.”