2020 Delhi Riots: Five Convicted In Bhajanpura Petrol Pump Violence Case; Sentence To Be Argued Separately
The Karkardooma Court, however, acquitted Arif, Mohammad Khalid, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali, and Hunain of charges related to arson at the petrol pump.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court has convicted five individuals in connection with the violence that took place at a petrol pump in Bhajanpura during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh delivered the conviction. However, the court acquitted the accused of charges related to arson at the petrol pump. The individuals convicted by the court are Arif, Mohammad Khalid, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali, and Hunain.
The court convicted them under sections 147, 152, 186 and 353, along with Section 149 of the IPC. It observed that the prosecution had successfully proven that the accused were part of a mob that attacked police personnel on duty. Following the attack, the police personnel managed to escape by scaling the petrol pump's wall. The matter of their sentences will be argued separately.
According to the Delhi Police, information was received on February 24, 2020, that a large crowd had gathered at a petrol pump named 'Delhi Diesels' on the Yamuna Vihar service road, falling under the Bhajanpura police station limits. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a crowd of 100-150 people. They had crossed the road from the Chand Bagh area and were shouting slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
During the trial, the prosecution recorded the statements of 26 witnesses. The court relied on the testimonies of eight individuals — comprising five police personnel and petrol pump employees — noting that their statements were consistent with one another. It is worth noting that 53 people were killed and approximately 200 injured during the Northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.
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