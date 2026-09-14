ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: Five Convicted In Bhajanpura Petrol Pump Violence Case; Sentence To Be Argued Separately

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court has convicted five individuals in connection with the violence that took place at a petrol pump in Bhajanpura during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh delivered the conviction. However, the court acquitted the accused of charges related to arson at the petrol pump. The individuals convicted by the court are Arif, Mohammad Khalid, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali, and Hunain.

The court convicted them under sections 147, 152, 186 and 353, along with Section 149 of the IPC. It observed that the prosecution had successfully proven that the accused were part of a mob that attacked police personnel on duty. Following the attack, the police personnel managed to escape by scaling the petrol pump's wall. The matter of their sentences will be argued separately.