Five Arrested in Kochi, Used To Cheat Shops, Hotels By Displaying Payment 'Screenshot' Using Fake UPI App

Four of the 5 arrested in Kochi for UPI fraud using fake app 'screenshot' deception ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Kalamassery Police in Kochi have arrested five people, including a woman, for committing fraud using a fake UPI application. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rubin, Ajsal Ameen, Mohammed Anas, and Rubeena, all residents of Koyilandy, and Vishakh, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.

The gang targeted clothing stores, hotels, and other establishments. Their method involved making purchases and then showing the staff a screenshot-like image generated by the fake UPI app, which falsely displayed that the payment had been successfully made, though no actual transfer of money had actually taken place. They also reportedly used the same fraudulent method while booking rooms in lodges.

The accused had purchased numerous items, including clothing, from several shops in the Elamakkara area of Kalamassery. The scam was exposed when suspicious hotel owners detained the suspects and handed them over to the police.

The police also received visuals showing the accused misleading a staff member at a clothing store, making them believe that the bill amount had been paid via UPI, which led the police to launching an investigation, and the subsequent arrests.