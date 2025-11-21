Five Arrested in Kochi, Used To Cheat Shops, Hotels By Displaying Payment 'Screenshot' Using Fake UPI App
In a similar incident, fraudsters targeted Alappuzha hotels, booking rooms using fake payment screenshots, then asking for a refund against excess amount 'mistakenly transferred'.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Ernakulam: Kalamassery Police in Kochi have arrested five people, including a woman, for committing fraud using a fake UPI application. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rubin, Ajsal Ameen, Mohammed Anas, and Rubeena, all residents of Koyilandy, and Vishakh, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.
The gang targeted clothing stores, hotels, and other establishments. Their method involved making purchases and then showing the staff a screenshot-like image generated by the fake UPI app, which falsely displayed that the payment had been successfully made, though no actual transfer of money had actually taken place. They also reportedly used the same fraudulent method while booking rooms in lodges.
The accused had purchased numerous items, including clothing, from several shops in the Elamakkara area of Kalamassery. The scam was exposed when suspicious hotel owners detained the suspects and handed them over to the police.
The police also received visuals showing the accused misleading a staff member at a clothing store, making them believe that the bill amount had been paid via UPI, which led the police to launching an investigation, and the subsequent arrests.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police at Thrikkakara said that the accused had created the fake app using specialised software to specifically target ordinary traders. The ACP emphasised that with the arrests, a potentially larger fraud syndicate had been stopped in its initial stages.
They added that the full extent of the operation would be uncovered only after a detailed interrogation of the arrested individuals. While various types of digital fraud are on the rise, scams involving the creation of fake UPI apps are relatively rare.
The arrests follow a similar UPI fraud attempt reported recently in Alappuzha, where the targets were hotels and resorts. In that case, the scamsters called to book a room and then send a screenshot of a UPI transaction, claiming to have mistakenly transferred Rs 10,000 more than the required advance amount, and then requesting a refund. The attempt failed when the hotel owner grew suspicious and cross-checked the hotel's bank statement.
