Seven Indian Fishermen Abducted After Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Opens Fire Near Okha

Gandhinagar: At least seven fishermen from India were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), officials said on Thursday. Pakistani personnel opened fire on a fishing boat near Okha Port before capturing the fishermen, they said.

According to officials, the fishermen from the Wanakbara area of Diu, Gir Somnath and Junagarh districts had set out for fishing from Madhwad village. When they reached the Okha coast, the agency opened fire on their boat and abducted all the fishermen and took them to Pakistan. Officials said that the incident has left the families deeply distressed.

The incidents of PMSA entering Indian waters and detaining Indian fishermen are frequent, officials said. Fishing is the primary occupation for the residents of Wanakbara and Madhwad in the Union Territory of Diu. Fisheries Officer Sukar Anjani said that the families of the fishermen have been informed. "All fishermen on the boat have been detained by the Pakistan Marine Agency and their families have been informed," Sukar Anjani said.

On October 25, 2025, a man, identified as Jayanti Ramjibhai Solanki from Madhwad Port in the Gir Somnath district, chartered a boat (registration number IND GJ32MM 591). On board were seven fishermen, identified as Mitesh Ramji Solanki, Karun Premji Bamaniya and Bharat Dilip Sikotaria from Wanakbara, and Mohan Rana Bambhania, Namdev Balkrishna Meher, Nilesh Ramesh Panjari and Tarun Siddi Baraiya from Gir Somnath district.