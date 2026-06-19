ETV Bharat / bharat

Fisherman's Forum Slams Kerala Budget As 'State Version Of Centre's Blue economy'; Statewide Protests Planned

Charles George, state president of TUCI, announced plans for statewide protests against what he termed a budget that sidelines the interests of coastal communities. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi has strongly criticised the maiden budget of the Congress-led UDF government under Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alleging that it mirrors the Union government's controversial 'Blue Economy' model and ignores the concerns of traditional fishing communities.

Speaking to ETV Bharat here on Friday, Charles George, state president of the Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi (TUCI), a conclave of fishers’ organisations, termed the budget as the "Kerala version of the Centre's pro-corporate Blue Economy policy" and announced plans for statewide protests against what he termed a budget that sidelines the interests of coastal communities.

"The budget has failed to present even a single meaningful proposal for the revival of the traditional fisheries sector. If the announced policies are implemented in their present form, ordinary fishermen may eventually lose even the opportunity to venture into the sea for fishing," George alleged.

He said the Fisheries Coordination Committee, comprising labour organisations in the fishing sector, would convene shortly to formulate a series of protest programmes across the state.

Concerns Over Mission Samudra

The forum's criticism comes in the wake of the government's ambitious maritime development proposals, including the ₹400-crore Mission Samudra, expansion of port infrastructure, shipbuilding facilities and port-linked economic projects.

According to George, the government intends to implement major maritime and coastal development projects through public-private partnerships without adequately consulting fishing communities or addressing their concerns.

"The state has once again come forward with corporate-oriented announcements at a time when fishermen's organisations have been protesting similar policies of the Centre. Projects affecting coastal livelihoods have been announced without meaningful discussions with workers or their representatives," he said.

The forum argued that the budget prioritises port-led industrial growth while remaining silent on issues directly affecting fishing communities, including livelihood security, rehabilitation and environmental protection.

Kerosene Subsidy 'Insufficient'

The organisation also pointed to what it described as a significant reduction in budgetary support for the fisheries sector.

According to the forum, the previous LDF government's budget on January 29 had earmarked ₹239.12 crore for fisheries, while the current budget allocates ₹200.99 crore, a reduction of nearly ₹38 crore.

"This represents a serious neglect of a sector already facing multiple crises," George said.

The forum further criticised the government's announcement of enhanced kerosene subsidies for fishermen.