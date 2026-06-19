Fisherman's Forum Slams Kerala Budget As 'State Version Of Centre's Blue economy'; Statewide Protests Planned
Fisheries Coordination Committee, comprising labour organisations in the fishing sector, would convene shortly to formulate a series of protest programmes across the state.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi has strongly criticised the maiden budget of the Congress-led UDF government under Chief Minister V D Satheesan, alleging that it mirrors the Union government's controversial 'Blue Economy' model and ignores the concerns of traditional fishing communities.
Speaking to ETV Bharat here on Friday, Charles George, state president of the Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi (TUCI), a conclave of fishers’ organisations, termed the budget as the "Kerala version of the Centre's pro-corporate Blue Economy policy" and announced plans for statewide protests against what he termed a budget that sidelines the interests of coastal communities.
"The budget has failed to present even a single meaningful proposal for the revival of the traditional fisheries sector. If the announced policies are implemented in their present form, ordinary fishermen may eventually lose even the opportunity to venture into the sea for fishing," George alleged.
He said the Fisheries Coordination Committee, comprising labour organisations in the fishing sector, would convene shortly to formulate a series of protest programmes across the state.
Concerns Over Mission Samudra
The forum's criticism comes in the wake of the government's ambitious maritime development proposals, including the ₹400-crore Mission Samudra, expansion of port infrastructure, shipbuilding facilities and port-linked economic projects.
According to George, the government intends to implement major maritime and coastal development projects through public-private partnerships without adequately consulting fishing communities or addressing their concerns.
"The state has once again come forward with corporate-oriented announcements at a time when fishermen's organisations have been protesting similar policies of the Centre. Projects affecting coastal livelihoods have been announced without meaningful discussions with workers or their representatives," he said.
The forum argued that the budget prioritises port-led industrial growth while remaining silent on issues directly affecting fishing communities, including livelihood security, rehabilitation and environmental protection.
Kerosene Subsidy 'Insufficient'
The organisation also pointed to what it described as a significant reduction in budgetary support for the fisheries sector.
According to the forum, the previous LDF government's budget on January 29 had earmarked ₹239.12 crore for fisheries, while the current budget allocates ₹200.99 crore, a reduction of nearly ₹38 crore.
"This represents a serious neglect of a sector already facing multiple crises," George said.
The forum further criticised the government's announcement of enhanced kerosene subsidies for fishermen.
While welcoming the continuation of support, George argued that the increase was inadequate given the steep rise in fuel prices.
"Kerosenes prices have increased from around ₹103 per litre to ₹168 per litre. The additional subsidy announced in the budget does not adequately compensate for this increase as ₹25 each came during the LDF regime and J B Koshy Commission," he said.
He also compared Kerala's fuel support mechanism with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where fishermen reportedly receive kerosene at ₹15/lr.
Fears of Coastal Displacement
The organisation expressed concern over a range of coastal development initiatives linked to the Blue Economy framework, including proposed coastal development zones, tourism corridors, port cities, container facilities, shipbuilding centres and coastal road networks.
George alleged that while the budget focuses extensively on infrastructure creation, it fails to address the social consequences of such projects.
"There is no mention of the displacement of coastal settlements, rehabilitation of affected families, compensation mechanisms or protection of traditional fishing rights," he said.
The forum also questioned the absence of proposals aimed at strengthening women's participation in the fisheries sector and expressed disappointment over the lack of measures for the ecological restoration of Vembanad Lake, which has been facing increasing environmental stress.
Concerns Over Shipping Routes
The Matsyathozhilali Aikyavedi raised concerns over plans to strengthen coastal shipping connectivity. According to George, thousands of traditional fishing vessels currently operate across Kerala's coastal waters, and increased commercial shipping traffic could create navigational risks and affect fishing activities.
"While facilitating maritime trade is important, the livelihood and safety concerns of traditional fishermen must also be taken into account," he said.
The budget unveiled by Satheesan places significant emphasis on developing Kerala into a major maritime hub through Mission Samudra, expansion of port infrastructure, shipbuilding facilities, improved coastal transport and marine-sector investments.
The government has projected these initiatives as key drivers of economic growth, employment generation and Kerala's transition toward a maritime economy.
The Matsyathozhilali Aikyavedi chied said it would mobilise fishing workers and allied organisations across the state to oppose policies it believes threaten the future of Kerala's traditional fisheries sector.
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