ETV Bharat / bharat

Fish Waste Could Help Repair Bones And Teeth, Mangaluru Researchers Develop Nano-Hydroxyapatite

Researchers in Mangaluru have now demonstrated that fish bones and scales can be converted into a valuable biomedical compound that may be used for repairing fractured bones through bone grafting and restoring teeth damaged by decay.



The research was conducted by a team led by Prof Dr B Manja Naik, Professor and Head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology at the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru. “We have proved that fish bones and scales, which are commonly discarded as waste, can be used to produce an important biomedical compound capable of supporting bone grafting and dental restoration,” Prof Naik said.



Turning 40 per cent fish waste into a valuable resource



When one kilogram of fish is cleaned and processed into fillets, only about 60 to 65 per cent is obtained as edible flesh. The remaining 35 to 40 per cent consists of bones, scales, heads, intestines and other parts that are usually discarded. When released into the environment without proper treatment, this waste causes foul odour and pollution. However, fish-processing waste contains considerable quantities of protein, calcium and phosphorus.



The research aims to use the waste sustainably and convert it into a value-added product under the principle of zero-waste processing. The initiative could give economic value to material that previously ended up in dustbins or dumping areas.



What Is Nano-Hydroxyapatite?



According to the research team, fish bones and the scales of various fish species contain calcium and phosphorus in a precise ratio of 1:67.

The researchers collected fish bones and scales and processed them using a scientific method known as thermal calcination. Through the process, they produced nano-hydroxyapatite particles measuring between 10 and 15 nanometres.



Nano-hydroxyapatite is considered useful in biomedical applications because its mineral composition is similar to that found in human bones and teeth.



Potential uses in bone and dental treatment



The compound could be used in bone grafting to support the repair of bones fractured in serious accidents or weakened due to age. It may also assist in the development of artificial bone material. In dentistry, nano-hydroxyapatite can potentially be used to rebuild teeth affected by cavities and as a filler or grafting material during dental procedures.



Hydroxyapatite products currently available in the international market are commonly manufactured from bovine or porcine bones. The researchers say the fish-derived compound offers a natural alternative to materials obtained from cattle and pigs. Prof Naik described fish as a natural superfood containing nutrients required by the human body.



“Fish is not valuable only for its flesh. Even the bones and scales that are discarded as waste contain significant nutrients,” he said. “Our team had earlier succeeded in producing leather from fish skin. We have now developed nano-hydroxyapatite from fish bones and scales for possible use in the medical sector. Processing this waste can reduce environmental pollution while offering an alternative material for the growing biomedical market,” he added.



Patent and Technology Transfer Planned



The research findings have been sent to leading scientific laboratories in India for quality testing. Preparations are also underway to obtain a patent for the technology.



The institution plans to transfer the technology to interested micro, small and medium enterprises. Researchers believe the commercial processing of fish waste could support the establishment of new industries, generate employment and create additional value for the fisheries sector. The development also offers a practical solution to two challenges at once. It can reduce pollution caused by discarded fish-processing waste while supplying a potentially useful natural material for bone and dental treatment.