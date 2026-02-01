ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026 | Fish Catch By An Indian Fishing Vessel In EEZ Or On High Seas Will Be Made Duty Free: Government

A vendor sells fishes at a store, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Centre will roll out a Customs Integrated System (CIS) in 2 years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all customs processes.

Announcing this while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that utilisation of non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner with the objective to scan every container across all the major ports.

Sitharaman added that approvals required for cargo clearance from various government agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single and interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. She said that processes involved in the clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal & wildlife products, accounting for around 70 per cent of interdicted cargo, will be operationalised on this system by April 2026 itself.

Sitharaman also said that for goods not having any compliance requirement, clearance will be done by Customs immediately after online registration is completed by the importer, subject to the payment of duty.

New export opportunities