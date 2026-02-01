ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026 | Fish Catch By An Indian Fishing Vessel In EEZ Or On High Seas Will Be Made Duty Free: Government

Sitharaman announced measures to support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value of marine resources beyond the country's territorial waters.

Union Budget 2026
A vendor sells fishes at a store, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Centre will roll out a Customs Integrated System (CIS) in 2 years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all customs processes.

Announcing this while presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that utilisation of non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner with the objective to scan every container across all the major ports.

Sitharaman added that approvals required for cargo clearance from various government agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single and interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. She said that processes involved in the clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal & wildlife products, accounting for around 70 per cent of interdicted cargo, will be operationalised on this system by April 2026 itself.

Sitharaman also said that for goods not having any compliance requirement, clearance will be done by Customs immediately after online registration is completed by the importer, subject to the payment of duty.

New export opportunities

Sitharaman also said that the following measures will be taken to support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value of marine resources beyond the country's territorial waters:

  • Fish catch by an Indian fishing vessel in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or on the High Seas will be made free of duty
  • Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as export of goods

She also said that safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch, transit and transshipment.

Sitharaman also announced a complete removal of the current value cap of ₹10 lakh per consignment on courier exports to support aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans and start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce. In addition, handling of rejected and returned consignments will be improved with the effective use of technology for identifying such consignments, she added.

Sitharaman said that there are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by paying all their dues, but they get deterred due to negative connotation associated with penalty. They will now be able close cases by paying an additional amount in lieu of penalty, she added.

