Uttarakhand’s First Woman Chief Secretary Wants Girls To Be Empowered And Made To Stand On Their Feet

Dehradun: In a state known for its brave women who have led several movements, Radha Raturi added another feather by becoming Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary and Chief Information Commissioner.

For Radha, women's health is a prime concern. Expressing concern over the maternal mortality rate, she has called for prioritizing the health care of pregnant women. She told ETV Bharat that the situation on this count is worrying in both the country and the state. She has called on the women to prioritize themselves as a healthy mother will ensure a healthy baby.

Crediting her family for her making it to this position, she said that she was very fortunate to have parents who never discriminated against their two daughters. She later found a life partner and a new family where there was the same respect for women. Now, she too has two daughters and is carrying forward this positive thinking.

Her husband, Anil Raturi retired as Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police (DGP) and is known as a strict, disciplined and honest officer. Radha said that discipline always promotes health and makes life organized. She disclosed that Anil Raturi reads a lot and is also into writing.

Pointing out at the prevailing social scenario, she said, “It's absolutely true that this society believes in a patriarchal system and even today, discrimination against girls hasn't ended. Even today, if there's a boy and a girl in the same family, the girl is often given second place in terms of facilities and education. The most egregious example of this is cases of female foeticide where girls aren't safe even in their mother's womb because the parents themselves don't want a girl child."

She pointed out that parents want their sons to become doctors and engineers while their daughters are sent to degree colleges. As soon as a daughter graduates, she's pressured to get married. Sending out a message to the society, she said, “Empower girls and give them the opportunity to stand on their own feet instead of focusing on marriage. Only then can a better society be created.”

Although she was born in Jabalpur, Radha has embraced Uttarakhand's culture and dialect in a unique way. She is often seen speaking about Uttarakhand's culture on various platforms and social media. Her singing in Garhwali dialect also captivates everyone.

Radha believes that everyone should work to preserve their culture. Stating that Uttarakhand's culture is incredibly beautiful and rich, she said that everyone needs to do more to promote it. “In addition to its food and language, its clothing should also be promoted,” she underlined.