ETV Bharat / bharat

First Week Of Monsoon Session Washed Out As Opposition Sticks To Pradhan's Resignation Demand

New Delhi: The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was washed out as the government and the opposition continued to be at loggerheads over the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before a debate on NEET paper leak issue in both Houses.

Hitting out at the opposition, the government said making "excuses" and attaching "pre-conditions" before a debate will send a wrong message to the country. In the first week of the session, both Houses could not take up any legislative agenda except for introduction of a bill each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 34 to 38 was introduced but could not taken up for consideration and passage despite being listed every day. The bill has to be passed into an Act of Parliament before the session concludes on August 13 else the ordinance will lapse.

In Lok Sabha, Question Hour could not be held for even 15 minutes in five days. In Rajya Sabha, a bill was introduced on Friday to make insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, despite being listed for introduction on multiple days.

When Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said the government has repeatedly reached out to opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place.

He said while several opposition MPs are of the view that the debate should take place, Gandhi should make his party members understand the need for a discussion. Rijiju said making excuses and attaching pre-conditions before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.