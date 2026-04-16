ETV Bharat / bharat

First Vote After SIR! How Residents Of Former 'Enclaves' Look Ahead At West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

Jalpaiguri: These are people who have stood witness to a complex chapter of India's history. Once, they were surrounded by a different country. Some still feel their identities are uncertain in this country, while others have become voters. For the latter, the first election since the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process evokes a mixed emotion of relief, along with lingering grievances.

They are residents of enclaves in Bangladesh that were swapped in 2015, and the enclaves added to the North Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. Following the SIR process, they now hold the document of democratic franchise in their own hands. For them, the era of uncertainty has lifted, and the names of many citizens have been successfully enrolled in the voter lists. Yet, amid the jubilation, the long shadow of deprivation lingers.

The lives of many were transformed following the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement of 2015. As a result of the historic pact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the residents of the enclaves finally acquired a permanent identity.

At the time, around 901 individuals from Indian enclaves situated within Bangladesh migrated to India; for them, temporary camps were established in Haldibari, Mekhliganj, and Dinhata of Cooch Behar district. Subsequently, under government initiative, a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme was implemented — providing them everything, from housing to ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and caste certificates.

Sushil Roy, a resident of the Haldibari rehabilitation camp, observed: "We knew that since the government had brought us here, our names would eventually appear on the voter list. However, for the past two-and-a-half years, there has been no electricity in the camp. Even today, that problem remains unresolved." While they have secured the right to vote, their basic daily necessities remain unfulfilled — a stark and peculiar irony.

The demands of the younger generation are even more explicit. Nabin Roy said: "We have completed our education; now we want jobs. That is our sole demand from the government."