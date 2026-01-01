ETV Bharat / bharat

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run On Guwahati-Kolkata Route; PM Modi To Flag Off

PM Modi is set to flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Guwahati-Kolkata route soon ( Railway Ministry )

New Delhi: The first Vande Bharat Sleeper train of the country will run between Guwahati and Kolkata, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the train soon, he added.

"The entire testing and certification of the Vande Bharat sleeper train has been completed, and its first route will be from Guwahati to Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on this route in the coming days," Vaishnaw said on Thursday at Railway Bhawan in Delhi.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train route (Railway Ministry)

He said that the train will particularly strengthen connectivity between North East India and West Bengal and benefit Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and Bengal's Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

The train will halt at major stations namely Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar in West Bengal and New Bongaigaon and Guwahati's Kamakhya in Assam.