First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run On Guwahati-Kolkata Route; PM Modi To Flag Off
Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper train, with 16 coaches (11 three-tier, four two-tier, and one first AC) will halt at nine stations.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The first Vande Bharat Sleeper train of the country will run between Guwahati and Kolkata, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the train soon, he added.
"The entire testing and certification of the Vande Bharat sleeper train has been completed, and its first route will be from Guwahati to Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on this route in the coming days," Vaishnaw said on Thursday at Railway Bhawan in Delhi.
He said that the train will particularly strengthen connectivity between North East India and West Bengal and benefit Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and Bengal's Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah districts.
The train will halt at major stations namely Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbehar in West Bengal and New Bongaigaon and Guwahati's Kamakhya in Assam.
Vaishnaw said that the train, likely to be rolled out within 17 to 18 days, will revolutionise long-distance travel. It will not only benefit business travellers but also families, students and tourists opting for a faster and more comfortable journey, he added.
The train has a semi-high speed with design speed of 180 kmph and it will have a total of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier, four two-tier, and one first AC. The total passenger capacity is 823, including 611 in 3AC, 188 in 2AC and 24 in 1AC.
All coaches will have ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning along with automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement.
These facilities along with superior suspension and noise reduction are aimed at enhancing ride comfort.
The coaches and modern toilets are equipped with disinfectant technology to maintain high standards of sanitation. The spacious interiors and lighting aims to make travel more comfortable to passengers.
The driver cab has advanced controls and safety systems.
It will have Kavach anti-collision system and an emergency talk-back system for added safety. Its aerodynamic exterior looks and automatic exterior passenger doors are an added attraction.
"Bullet trains will be made operational in four phases and the first train will start from August 15, 2027,” Union Minister said.
