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'First US President To Be Honoured This Way': Trump Thanks India For Renaming Hyderabad Road After Him

On June 23, US Ambassador to India and Telangana DyCM had unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating renaming of the road adjoining US Consulate in Hyderabad.

First US President To Be Honoured This Way Trump Thanks India For Renaming Hyderabad Road After Him
A collage of US President Donald Trump and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka jointly unveiling a ceremonial plaque in Hyderabad on June 23. (AP/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has thanked India for naming a road in Hyderabad after him. In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump said, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!"

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque on June 23 commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

First US President To Be Honoured This Way Trump Thanks India For Renaming Hyderabad Road After Him
Screengrab of Donald Trump's post. (TruthSocial)

The "Freedom 250" event, held to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the US, brought together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.

According to a statement issued on the occasion, the special designation by the Government of Telangana honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening US-India engagement.

Ambassador Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka presided over the event, which also highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also participated in the celebrations. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor praised Hyderabad's growing importance in the bilateral relationship and underscored the region's contribution to strategic cooperation.

"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," Gor said.

Referring to economic cooperation between the two countries, he added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

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TAGGED:

US PRESIDENT
INDIA US TIES
HYDERABAD ROAD RENAMED
DONALD TRUMP

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