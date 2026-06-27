ETV Bharat / bharat

'First US President To Be Honoured This Way': Trump Thanks India For Renaming Hyderabad Road After Him

A collage of US President Donald Trump and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka jointly unveiling a ceremonial plaque in Hyderabad on June 23. ( AP/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has thanked India for naming a road in Hyderabad after him. In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump said, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!" US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque on June 23 commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Screengrab of Donald Trump's post. (TruthSocial) The "Freedom 250" event, held to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the US, brought together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.