ETV Bharat / bharat

First Time: India Appointed To FATF's Vice Presidency

New Delhi: India was on Friday accorded the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, for the first time.

The country has been a member of the influential international body since 2010. Union culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal was appointed the vice president of the body at the conclusion of the plenary meeting held at the outfit's headquarters in Paris, an official statement said.

A senior officer told PTI that Aggarwal will succeed UK national Giles Thomson, who has been holding the post since July 1, 2025.

"Members approved the Priorities of the FATF under the incoming UK Presidency, and appointed Mr. Vivek Aggarwal of India as the incoming Vice-President of the FATF (July 2026-June 2027)," the FATF said in a statement.

The vice president of the FATF is elected by the FATF Plenary from among its members and assists the president in steering the organisation's work.

Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of Madhya Pradesh cadre and has served in the past as the head of the Indian delegation to FATF and as the director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Aggarwal's election as a "major win" for India and said the leadership role reinforces India's relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks.

"As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems," he said.