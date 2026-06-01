First Terror-Free Month In Jammu Kashmir In 30 Years: Zero Killings In May As Casualties Drop From 4,011 To Just 12
The drop in casualties is being attributed to to sustained counter-insurgency operations, better intelligence coordination and a sharp decline in local militant recruitment.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Srinagar: For the first time since terrorism erupted in Jammu and Kashmir more than three decades ago, the month of May has passed without a single terror-related killing.
Official data shows that only 12 terror-related deaths have been recorded in the first five months of 2026. The toll includes nine terrorists, one security force personnel, one local with disputed identity and one unidentified individual. No civilian death has been reported this year.
According to J&K Police data accessed by ETV Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 288 terror-related casualties in May 2000. The figure rose further to 300 in May 2001, one of the deadliest years in the conflict. At the time, killings were a near-daily occurrence, with civilians, terrorists and security personnel dying in large numbers across the Valley and parts of Jammu.
Data show that May remained a violent month throughout the conflict, though the intensity gradually reduced over the years.
The number of terror-related killings in May stood at 288 in 2002, 241 in 2003, 195 in 2004, 188 in 2005 and 140 in 2006. Casualties declined further to about 59 in 2007 and 39 in 2008.
May witnessed 27 killings in 2009, 43 in 2010, 19 in 2011 and 13 in 2012. The numbers fluctuated in subsequent years as terrorism evolved and local recruitment periodically surged.
The month recorded about 18 killings in 2013, 10 in 2014, and 16 in 2015. Violence increased again after the unrest of 2016, with May casualties estimated at around 27 that year. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, May recorded 37 killings each year.
The trend reversed once more in the following years. May fatalities stood at 28 in 2020, 16 in 2021, 38 in 2022, 14 in 2023, seven in 2024 and 43 in 2025.
This year, the figure has dropped to zero. Security officials attribute the development to sustained counter-insurgency operations, better intelligence coordination and a sharp decline in local militant recruitment.
A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the current situation reflects years of sustained pressure on terror networks.
"The support structure available to terror groups has weakened considerably. Recruitment numbers are at historic lows and security agencies have maintained a high operational tempo across vulnerable areas," the officer said.
A senior Army officer, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir today is markedly different from what existed two decades ago.
"The overall ecosystem that sustained terrorism has shrunk significantly. Infiltration has become more difficult and security forces have been able to prevent terror groups from rebuilding capacities on the ground," the officer said.
The decline becomes even more striking when annual casualties are examined.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,799 terror-related deaths in 2000. The figure surged to 4,011 in 2001, the highest annual toll during the insurgency. More than 1,000 civilians, 628 security personnel and 2,345 terrorists were killed that year alone.
Annual casualties remained above 3,000 during the early years of the conflict before gradually declining. The toll stood at 3,098 in 2002, 2,507 in 2003, 1,789 in 2004 and 1,717 in 2005.
The downward trend continued over the next decade. Terror-related killings dropped to 1,125 in 2006, 744 in 2007, 538 in 2008, 373 in 2009, 361 in 2010, and 181 in 2011. By 2012, the annual toll had fallen to nearly 121.
A brief resurgence followed with 2013, 2014 and 2016 recording 172, 189 and 175 respectively. Casualties further increased to 267 in 2016, 357 in 2017 and 452 in 2018 as local militancy witnessed a revival.
Since then, however, violence has steadily declined. The annual toll stood at 283 in 2019, 321 in 2020, 274 in 2021 and 253 in 2022. It dropped sharply to 134 in 2023 and 127 in 2024. By the end 2025 the annual death toll has dropped to 121.
The first five months of 2026 have now produced the lowest casualty count recorded during the insurgency era.
The category-wise data highlights the scale of the change. While 1,024 civilians were killed in 2001, no civilian has died in a terror-related incident in 2026. Security force casualties have fallen from 628 in 2001 to one this year. Terrorist deaths have declined from 2,345 to nine.
Officials caution that the threat has not disappeared entirely and that attempts to revive terrorism continue. "While we talk of zero killings in May, security forces personnel are engaged in cordon and search operations at few locations in the region."
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