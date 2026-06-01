ETV Bharat / bharat

First Terror-Free Month In Jammu Kashmir In 30 Years: Zero Killings In May As Casualties Drop From 4,011 To Just 12

Security personnel stand guard during a counter-terror operation in the Gambhir Mughalan-Dori Maal area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: For the first time since terrorism erupted in Jammu and Kashmir more than three decades ago, the month of May has passed without a single terror-related killing.

Official data shows that only 12 terror-related deaths have been recorded in the first five months of 2026. The toll includes nine terrorists, one security force personnel, one local with disputed identity and one unidentified individual. No civilian death has been reported this year.

According to J&K Police data accessed by ETV Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 288 terror-related casualties in May 2000. The figure rose further to 300 in May 2001, one of the deadliest years in the conflict. At the time, killings were a near-daily occurrence, with civilians, terrorists and security personnel dying in large numbers across the Valley and parts of Jammu.

Security forces continue Operation Sheruwali in the Dori Maal forests of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

Data show that May remained a violent month throughout the conflict, though the intensity gradually reduced over the years.

The number of terror-related killings in May stood at 288 in 2002, 241 in 2003, 195 in 2004, 188 in 2005 and 140 in 2006. Casualties declined further to about 59 in 2007 and 39 in 2008.

May witnessed 27 killings in 2009, 43 in 2010, 19 in 2011 and 13 in 2012. The numbers fluctuated in subsequent years as terrorism evolved and local recruitment periodically surged.

The month recorded about 18 killings in 2013, 10 in 2014, and 16 in 2015. Violence increased again after the unrest of 2016, with May casualties estimated at around 27 that year. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, May recorded 37 killings each year.

Security forces continue a counter-terror operation in the Gambhir Mughalan-Dori Maal area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

The trend reversed once more in the following years. May fatalities stood at 28 in 2020, 16 in 2021, 38 in 2022, 14 in 2023, seven in 2024 and 43 in 2025.

This year, the figure has dropped to zero. Security officials attribute the development to sustained counter-insurgency operations, better intelligence coordination and a sharp decline in local militant recruitment.