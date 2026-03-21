ETV Bharat / bharat

First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs Completed In Poll-bound Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Variable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a special training of Polling Officers ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly election polling, in Guwahati on Mar 17, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the completion of the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections scheduled to be held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

According to a release issued by the ECI, the first randomisation was conducted through the EVM Management System (EMS) by District Election Officers (DEOs) in the presence of representatives from both national and state-recognised political parties.

The ECI further clarified that the allotment of EVMs to their respective polling stations was conducted through a structured two-stage randomisation process.

In the primary stage, EVMs were randomly allocated from district-level warehouses to the specific Assembly Constituencies. Subsequently, the second stage involved the random allocation of these machines from the constituency level directly to individual polling stations.