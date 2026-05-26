ETV Bharat / bharat

We've Achieved 100% Enumeration In Census Phase 1, Involving House Listing, House Census: Uttarakhand Census Director

Eva Ashish Srivastava, Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration, Uttarakhand, shares the experiences and difficulties encountered by the census staff during the first phase of the census with ETV Bharat. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Even as the month-long Phase I of Census 2027, involving house listing and house enumeration, concluded successfully in Uttarakhand, the Directorate of Census Operations and Citizen Registrations is gearing up for the crucial Phase II: Population enumeration. While this will begin across the country in February 2027, it will start in Uttarakhand's regions that receive snowfall in September 2026.

Amid the preparations, Eva Ashish Srivastava, Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration, Uttarakhand, shared the experiences and difficulties encountered by the census staff during the first phase of the census with ETV Bharat. Excerpts:

Question: After the census operations began on April 25, the enumeration process appeared to proceed at a rather sluggish pace during the initial stages. How was this managed?

Answer: The pace of work tends to be slow during the commencement of a census because conducting field visits and preparing "notional maps" (layout sketches) poses a big challenge. It is also a process that consumes a significant amount of time. During the initial phase, operations were prioritised in larger enumeration blocks. As a result, the pace of enumeration did not appear particularly rapid at first; however, as time progressed, the enumeration figures began to rise rapidly.

Since it is the first digital census being carried out in the country, training was needed for all personnel entrusted with the census work. Initially, many employees were uncomfortable with the new system, causing some delays. Nevertheless, as the census progressed, everyone successfully used the digital platform. Although a few individuals encountered difficulties, in such instances, the Tehsil Administration and the designated Charge Officers subsequently entered the data onto the portal.

Question: Although it has been stated that 100 per cent enumeration was completed under the first phase, reports continue to surface suggesting that enumerators never visited certain households.

Answer: As of now, no such specific cases have come to our notice. However, instances have certainly been reported where enumerators visited a residence and no one was present. The enumeration process could not be completed in those instances. This is because enumerators operate within a specific timeframe during which they are authorised to visit their assigned areas. When such cases came to light, the enumerators involved were consulted and subsequently dispatched to conduct the enumeration in those specific locations once again. However, if any individuals were inadvertently missed during this process, they will be covered during the subsequent phase of individual enumeration. Should such cases surface, a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine precisely how these individuals were overlooked.