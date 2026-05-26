We've Achieved 100% Enumeration In Census Phase 1, Involving House Listing, House Census: Uttarakhand Census Director
"Since this is the first-ever digital census, all personnel needed to be trained, and many were initially uncomfortable with the system," said Eva Ashish Srivastava.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Dehradun: Even as the month-long Phase I of Census 2027, involving house listing and house enumeration, concluded successfully in Uttarakhand, the Directorate of Census Operations and Citizen Registrations is gearing up for the crucial Phase II: Population enumeration. While this will begin across the country in February 2027, it will start in Uttarakhand's regions that receive snowfall in September 2026.
Amid the preparations, Eva Ashish Srivastava, Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration, Uttarakhand, shared the experiences and difficulties encountered by the census staff during the first phase of the census with ETV Bharat. Excerpts:
Question: After the census operations began on April 25, the enumeration process appeared to proceed at a rather sluggish pace during the initial stages. How was this managed?
Answer: The pace of work tends to be slow during the commencement of a census because conducting field visits and preparing "notional maps" (layout sketches) poses a big challenge. It is also a process that consumes a significant amount of time. During the initial phase, operations were prioritised in larger enumeration blocks. As a result, the pace of enumeration did not appear particularly rapid at first; however, as time progressed, the enumeration figures began to rise rapidly.
Since it is the first digital census being carried out in the country, training was needed for all personnel entrusted with the census work. Initially, many employees were uncomfortable with the new system, causing some delays. Nevertheless, as the census progressed, everyone successfully used the digital platform. Although a few individuals encountered difficulties, in such instances, the Tehsil Administration and the designated Charge Officers subsequently entered the data onto the portal.
Question: Although it has been stated that 100 per cent enumeration was completed under the first phase, reports continue to surface suggesting that enumerators never visited certain households.
Answer: As of now, no such specific cases have come to our notice. However, instances have certainly been reported where enumerators visited a residence and no one was present. The enumeration process could not be completed in those instances. This is because enumerators operate within a specific timeframe during which they are authorised to visit their assigned areas. When such cases came to light, the enumerators involved were consulted and subsequently dispatched to conduct the enumeration in those specific locations once again. However, if any individuals were inadvertently missed during this process, they will be covered during the subsequent phase of individual enumeration. Should such cases surface, a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine precisely how these individuals were overlooked.
Question: Enumerators have played a pivotal role during the census; is the Census Directorate planning to engage with them to gather feedback?
Answer: The first phase of the census operations has currently been concluded. Now, after allowing the enumerators a brief period of rest, they will be engaged in discussions via video conferencing. This is intended to assist in formulating strategies for the upcoming phase of individual enumeration. Furthermore, these interactions with enumerators will yield crucial insights regarding best practices, as well as identify specific areas where improvements may be required.
Question: During the census, reports indicated that members of the public were not cooperating with the enumeration process. This reportedly caused significant difficulties (for the enumerators). Have any cases been registered, or have punitive actions been taken in response?
Answer: As of now, no information regarding punitive action taken against any individual has come to my notice. However, a specific mechanism has indeed been established to ensure that enumerators would not be subjected to undue burden. To this end, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was formulated, stipulating that an enumerator need only submit a written complaint, following which the designated Charge Officer would visit the site to assess the situation firsthand. Should the problem persist despite these measures, the Charge Officer would lodge a formal complaint (FIR). However, to date, no instances of formal legal action being initiated against anyone have been reported across the entire state. It is, however, acknowledged that isolated incidents involving resistance or non-cooperation were reported in certain areas, in response to which the Charge Officers adopted a firm stance.
Question: Now that the house-listing exercise in Uttarakhand has been completed, the individual enumeration phase is scheduled to take place in the snow-bound regions during the month of September; what preparations have been made for this?
Answer: Uttarakhand comprises 131 villages and three towns located in areas designated as snow-bound. Individual enumeration will be conducted in these areas during September. Consequently, preparations for enumerating individuals in these snow-bound regions have already commenced at the level of the Directorate of Census Operations. The process of nominating "Lead Trainers" for this purpose is currently underway; these trainers will receive instruction directly from the Government of India. Subsequently, training sessions will be conducted within the state.
Accordingly, as soon as the notification regarding the census is issued by the Government of India—and subsequently re-notified by the state government—the individual enumeration will be carried out in the state's snow-bound regions based on that framework. The procedure adopted during the first phase of the census will also be replicated during the individual enumeration phase. However, it is imperative that the individual enumeration exercise in the snow-bound regions be completed first.