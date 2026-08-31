ETV Bharat / bharat

First Phase Of Census 2027 Over In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The first phase of the Census of India 2027, comprising the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) operations, has been successfully completed across Tamil Nadu.

As per a PIB release, the field operations for HLO in the state commenced from August 1. Prior to the door-to-door survey, a self-enumeration (SE) window was made available from July 17 to July 31, enabling residents to submit their household details online through the official Census portal.

To ensure complete coverage across urban and rural sectors, the operation deployed over 1.15 lakh enumerators and 19,000 supervisors across nearly 1.2 lakh houselisting blocks. Marking a transition to digital governance, the data collection exercise relied on a secure mobile application for direct data entry, geo-tagging, and real-time transmission, eliminating traditional paper schedules.

During the phase, enumerators mapped every building, house, and residential unit while gathering responses on 33 key indicators. The indicators evaluate household assets, housing durability, and access to vital civic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation, kitchen facilities, and digital connectivity.