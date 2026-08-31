First Phase Of Census 2027 Over In Tamil Nadu
To ensure complete coverage across urban and rural sectors, the operation deployed over 1.15 lakh enumerators and 19,000 supervisors across nearly 1.2 lakh houselisting blocks.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The first phase of the Census of India 2027, comprising the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) operations, has been successfully completed across Tamil Nadu.
As per a PIB release, the field operations for HLO in the state commenced from August 1. Prior to the door-to-door survey, a self-enumeration (SE) window was made available from July 17 to July 31, enabling residents to submit their household details online through the official Census portal.
To ensure complete coverage across urban and rural sectors, the operation deployed over 1.15 lakh enumerators and 19,000 supervisors across nearly 1.2 lakh houselisting blocks. Marking a transition to digital governance, the data collection exercise relied on a secure mobile application for direct data entry, geo-tagging, and real-time transmission, eliminating traditional paper schedules.
During the phase, enumerators mapped every building, house, and residential unit while gathering responses on 33 key indicators. The indicators evaluate household assets, housing durability, and access to vital civic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation, kitchen facilities, and digital connectivity.
The Directorate of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu extended its appreciation to all enumerators, supervisors, and administrative personnel whose dedication and efforts ensured the seamless completion of the House Listing and Housing Census phase. The Directorate also expressed deep gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government, principal census officers, district officials, municipal corporations, charge census officers, and media partners for their support and collaborative spirit throughout this vital data collection exercise for Census 2027.
Under the Census Act, 1948, all individual responses collected during the operation remain confidential and are used strictly for statistical analysis and public policy formulation. The second phase of Census 2027—Population Enumeration—will be conducted nationwide during January and February 2027.
During the intensive field operation, every individual residing in Tamil Nadu will be enumerated to capture complete demographic, socioeconomic, and socio-cultural profiles, establishing an accurate baseline for future developmental planning and policy formulation.
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