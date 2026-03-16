India Issued 12,830 Biodiversity Access Approvals Between 2017 And 2025: First Nagoya Protocol Report
MoEFCC submitted its first national report on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol to the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity on February 27
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: India issued 12,830 approvals for access and benefit-sharing (ABS) related to biological resources between 2017 and 2025, according to the first national report on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization.
Of the total approvals, 5,913 approvals were granted by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) under Section 3(2) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, for activities such as research, bio-surveys, commercial utilisation, transfer of research results, intellectual property rights and third-party transfers. Another 6,917 approvals were issued by State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils for commercial utilisation of biological resources by Indian entities under Section 7 of the Act.
The report was submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the National Biodiversity Authority to the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity on February 27, 2026, in accordance with Article 29 of the Nagoya Protocol on monitoring and reporting.
Covering the period from November 1, 2017, to December 31, 2025, the report outlines India's progress in implementing the protocol and contributing to Target 13 of the country's updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan. India had earlier submitted an interim national report in November 2017.
India's ABS framework operates through a three-tier institutional structure comprising the National Biodiversity Authority, State Biodiversity Boards or Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at the local level. More than 2.76 lakh BMCs have been established across the country to strengthen community participation in biodiversity governance and benefit-sharing mechanisms.
The report also notes that India has published 3,556 Internationally Recognised Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) on the ABS Clearing-House under Article 17 of the Nagoya Protocol. These certificates account for over 60 per cent of the global total, reflecting India's role in promoting transparency and compliance under the international framework.
Implementation of the ABS mechanism has generated significant financial benefits. During the reporting period, ₹216.31 crore (USD 28.04 million) was mobilised through approvals granted by the National Biodiversity Authority. Of this, ₹139.69 crore (USD 16.83 million) has been disbursed to benefit claimers, including Biodiversity Management Committees, local communities, farmers and traditional knowledge holders.
In addition, ₹51.96 crore (USD 6.56 million) was generated through approvals granted by State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils for commercial utilisation of biological resources by Indian entities. The report also notes that 395 approvals issued by the NBA incorporated non-monetary benefits such as capacity building, training, technology transfer and collaborative research.
In line with the Nagoya Protocol, India also monitors the utilisation of foreign-sourced biological resources and associated traditional knowledge. During the reporting period, the National Biodiversity Authority received 41 declarations in Form 10 for the use of foreign bioresources under the Biological Diversity Rules, 2024 and Section 36A of the Biological Diversity Act.
The report further highlights extensive awareness and capacity-building initiatives undertaken to strengthen ABS implementation. A total of 2,56,393 individuals were trained through 3,724 workshops and programmes, alongside more than 600 capacity-building initiatives conducted across the country.
With its legal framework, institutional structure and community participation mechanisms, India has emerged as a leading country in implementing the Nagoya Protocol on access to genetic resources and fair and equitable benefit sharing.
Also Read
Bird Census Records Over 55,000 Birds, 171 Species Across 23 Rajasthan Wetlands