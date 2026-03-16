ETV Bharat / bharat

India Issued 12,830 Biodiversity Access Approvals Between 2017 And 2025: First Nagoya Protocol Report

FILE - A general view shows the Aravalli ranges as pictured from the Amber Fort in Jaipur on April 22, 2025 ( AFP )

Hyderabad: India issued 12,830 approvals for access and benefit-sharing (ABS) related to biological resources between 2017 and 2025, according to the first national report on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization.

Of the total approvals, 5,913 approvals were granted by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) under Section 3(2) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, for activities such as research, bio-surveys, commercial utilisation, transfer of research results, intellectual property rights and third-party transfers. Another 6,917 approvals were issued by State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils for commercial utilisation of biological resources by Indian entities under Section 7 of the Act.

The report was submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the National Biodiversity Authority to the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity on February 27, 2026, in accordance with Article 29 of the Nagoya Protocol on monitoring and reporting.

Covering the period from November 1, 2017, to December 31, 2025, the report outlines India's progress in implementing the protocol and contributing to Target 13 of the country's updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan. India had earlier submitted an interim national report in November 2017.

India's ABS framework operates through a three-tier institutional structure comprising the National Biodiversity Authority, State Biodiversity Boards or Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) at the local level. More than 2.76 lakh BMCs have been established across the country to strengthen community participation in biodiversity governance and benefit-sharing mechanisms.

The report also notes that India has published 3,556 Internationally Recognised Certificates of Compliance (IRCCs) on the ABS Clearing-House under Article 17 of the Nagoya Protocol. These certificates account for over 60 per cent of the global total, reflecting India's role in promoting transparency and compliance under the international framework.