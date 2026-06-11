ETV Bharat / bharat

First Made-In-India C-295 Carries Out Maiden Test Flight

"The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," it said. "The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295," the Air Force added.

Vadodara: The first "Made in India" Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has successfully conducted its maiden test flight from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara, marking a significant milestone for India's aviation and defence manufacturing sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Airbus Defence said, "The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post-production testing process. As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme's objective of delivering the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force."

The company said the successful test flight represents a major step forward in the C295 India programme and supports the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative.

Calling the project a "game changer", Airbus Defence stated, "A game changer in the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector. The programme's progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India."

Airbus Defence further said, "We thank the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and Government of India, for their unwavering trust in us. We are building the future of Indian aerospace." The Indian Air Force (IAF) congratulated all stakeholders associated with the programme.