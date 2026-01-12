Election Commission Launches First Level Checking Workshop In Poll-Bound States
The procedure is conducted for EVMs and VVPATs before every election. West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry will face polls soon.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, which are due over the next few months, have begun in earnest. As part of the preparations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the First Level Checking (FLC) workshop in these poll-bound states.
The workshops aim to ensure better transparency in the electoral process, and the holding of free and elections.
Procedure Of FLC
According to ECI guidelines, District Election Officers (DEOs) are responsible for the entire FLC process, and will ensure strict adherence to, and compliance with FLC instructions. The DEO will designate an Additional or Deputy DEO, who will be fully trained in the FLC process, and will serve as the FLC supervisor.
The FLC of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) is mandated to be conducted prior to every byelection, Assembly poll, Lok Sabha elections, as well as any future elections where EVMs are used.
The ECI rules state that in the case of a byelection, an FLC of EVMs (including Control Units and Balloting Units) and VVPATs has to begin within a month after the seat falls vacant. The rules also state that in case of Assembly polls, this has to begin no less than 120 days before the polls. For Lok Sabha polls, the limit is 180 days prior to the elections.
The FLC has to be conducted well in advance, to ensure that all necessary checks are performed without undue haste, and in the presence of political party representatives. In case of EVMs and VVPATs, the rules state that the FLC should be finalised well ahead of the issuance of the notification calling for the elections.
How FLCs Are Carried Out
Taking into account the number of EVMs and VVPATs to be checked during an FLC, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the respective state and UT has to prepare a schedule for the FLC of EVMs, in consultation with EVM manufacturers (ECIL and BEL).
The DEO has to communicate the timetable for the FLC in writing to every national and state party, at their respective district headquarters, with a notification sent to their state headquarters a week before the commencement of the FLC in the district.
On the day of the FLC, representatives from all recognised national and state-level parties, who have been authorised by the district president of these parties, are encouraged to attend. The DEO maintains a register at the FLC hall, where the signatures of all political parties is collected daily as a record of their attendance.
ECI sources told ETV Bharat, "The FLC workshop has started in all states and the UT that are scheduled to go for Assembly polls. There are three major levels of checking. What began today is an initial stage, which is being conducted as part of the preparations of the polls."
FLCs For EVMs & VVPATs
"The FLC is being conducted now as the number of EVMs that will be in use during this period, is high. Agents/representatives of political parties are involved at every step to ensure electoral transparency," they said.
Sources further added that no FLC can be held without the presence of representatives of political parties. "During the workshop, presentations are being made on various aspects of EVMs and VVPATs. This also include procedures to be followed in handling EVMs to ensure better transparency. Technicians also provide technical guidance," they said.
Notably, in preparation for the upcoming Assam polls, a full-day workshop on the FLC of EVMs and VVPATs was held today in Guwahati, for all DEOs and Deputy District Election Officers/FLC Supervisors in the state.
