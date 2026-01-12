ETV Bharat / bharat

Election Commission Launches First Level Checking Workshop In Poll-Bound States

New Delhi: Preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, which are due over the next few months, have begun in earnest. As part of the preparations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the First Level Checking (FLC) workshop in these poll-bound states.

The workshops aim to ensure better transparency in the electoral process, and the holding of free and elections.

Procedure Of FLC

According to ECI guidelines, District Election Officers (DEOs) are responsible for the entire FLC process, and will ensure strict adherence to, and compliance with FLC instructions. The DEO will designate an Additional or Deputy DEO, who will be fully trained in the FLC process, and will serve as the FLC supervisor.

The FLC of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) is mandated to be conducted prior to every byelection, Assembly poll, Lok Sabha elections, as well as any future elections where EVMs are used.

The ECI rules state that in the case of a byelection, an FLC of EVMs (including Control Units and Balloting Units) and VVPATs has to begin within a month after the seat falls vacant. The rules also state that in case of Assembly polls, this has to begin no less than 120 days before the polls. For Lok Sabha polls, the limit is 180 days prior to the elections.

The FLC has to be conducted well in advance, to ensure that all necessary checks are performed without undue haste, and in the presence of political party representatives. In case of EVMs and VVPATs, the rules state that the FLC should be finalised well ahead of the issuance of the notification calling for the elections.

How FLCs Are Carried Out