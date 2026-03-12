ETV Bharat / bharat

First India-Bound Vessel Liberia Flagged Shenlong Suezmax With 1,35,335 Metric Tonnes Crude, Reaches Mumbai Via Strait Of Hormuz

The Shenlong vessel carrying tonnes of Saudi crude oil enters Indian waters to be berthed at Mumbai Port on Wednesday. The Shenlong vessel is the first India-bound tanker to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran war began ( ANI )

Mumbai: A Liberia-flagged tanker, Shenlong Suezmax, carrying Saudi crude, has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began. The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours.

The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd of Athens. The ship has 29 crew members including Indian, Pakistani and Filipino nationals, and is captained by an Indian. Earlier, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Naval Force said that vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the Strait on Wednesday.