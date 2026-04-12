'From Chicago 1893 To Seattle 2026': First-Ever Life-Size Vivekananda Statue Unveils In US
Sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumawat, statue was jointly unveiled on Saturday by Seattle Mayor Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The first-ever life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda in the US was unveiled at the busy Westlake Square in downtown Seattle, honouring the renowned Indian philosopher and spiritual leader.
"In another historic first, the City of Seattle has become the first city government in the United States to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Westlake Square Park in the centre of downtown Seattle," the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a statement.
Sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, it was jointly unveiled on Saturday by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.
"From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda! City of Seattle becomes the first city government to host the Swami Vivekananda Monument in the heart of downtown Seattle," the CGI in Seattle said in a social media post on 'X'.
Thank Fox 13 Seattle for your coverage of an important milestone in Seattle’s cultural journey!— India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) April 12, 2026
Video Credit: @fox13seattle @AmbVMKwatra @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia @MayorofSeattle @iccr_hq @DDNewslive @ANI @airnewsalerts @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia @mygovindia @MinOfCultureGoI… pic.twitter.com/wzM02pcAhi
Addressing the event, Mayor Wilson said the monument reflects Seattle's inclusive spirit and strengthens cultural ties between India and the diverse metropolitan tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.
The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) to the City of Seattle in recognition of its "in recognition of the city’s rich multicultural character and spirit of inclusivity, the Indian mission in Seattle said in a statement.
The unveiling of the statue was held on the occasion of the celebration of ICCR Day and is part of India's broader cultural diplomacy initiatives aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties between India and the US Pacific Northwest, the Consulate said.
Located at the bustling Westlake Square, which sees over 400,000 visitors daily, the monument stands near prominent landmarks including the Amazon headquarters ‘Spheres’, the Seattle Convention Centre and the Seattle Centre Monorail.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by several local leaders, including mayors from cities in the Greater Seattle area, community representatives and members of the Indian-American diaspora.
"A large number of community leaders from the Indian American diaspora and members of city councils of Bellevue, Bothell, Dupont and Redmond also joined in the ceremony," it said.
Swami Vivekananda had delivered his historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, introducing Hindu philosophy to a global audience.
Also Read: