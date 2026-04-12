ETV Bharat / bharat

'From Chicago 1893 To Seattle 2026': First-Ever Life-Size Vivekananda Statue Unveils In US

Swami Vivekananda Monument is unveiled by Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta, and others, at Westlake Square, in Seattle, United States. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The first-ever life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda in the US was unveiled at the busy Westlake Square in downtown Seattle, honouring the renowned Indian philosopher and spiritual leader.

"In another historic first, the City of Seattle has become the first city government in the United States to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Westlake Square Park in the centre of downtown Seattle," the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a statement.

Dignitaries attend the unveiling ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Monument at Westlake Square, in Seattle, United States. (PTI)

Sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, it was jointly unveiled on Saturday by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

"From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda! City of Seattle becomes the first city government to host the Swami Vivekananda Monument in the heart of downtown Seattle," the CGI in Seattle said in a social media post on 'X'.