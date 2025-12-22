ETV Bharat / bharat

First-Ever Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir; Integrates Region With National Cargo Rail Network

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Indian Railways after the train reached Kashmir carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice.

A first-ever FCI Freight train reaches Anantnag Goods Terminal in Kashmir carrying foodgrains on Sunday, December, 22, 2025.
A first-ever FCI Freight train reaches Anantnag Goods Terminal in Kashmir carrying foodgrains on Sunday, December, 22, 2025. (PIB)
author img

By PTI

Published : December 22, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The first-ever foodgrain freight train of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reached the Anantnag Goods Terminal here in Kashmir on Sunday, formally integrating the region with the national freight rail network, officials said.

"The freight rake, carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of food grains loaded in wagons, was dispatched from Ajitwal Railway Station and successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal," an official spokesman said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Indian Railways after the train reached Kashmir carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice.

"This is undoubtedly a very memorable occasion and realises our long-cherished dream of connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network," Sinha said. For the first time, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) foodgrain freight train, consisting of 21 BCN wagons, successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal in south Kashmir on Sunday, Northern Railway’s Jammu division said in a statement.

The arrival of the train is a step to ensure an uninterrupted and efficient supply of foodgrains to the Valley, particularly to remote and far-flung areas, the spokesperson said. Rail-based transportation will not only enhance the reliability of buffer stock movement but also reduce transportation costs, making the supply chain faster and more economical, he added.

The development will provide a boost to local markets, strengthen the regional agricultural economy, and create new opportunities in logistics and allied sectors, the spokesman said. The commissioning of the Anantnag Goods Terminal has opened new avenues for the movement of essential commodities and other goods, paving the way for expanded freight operations in the future, he added.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Railways Ticket Fare Hike: Railways Rationalises Fares; Non-AC Passengers To Pay Rs 10 Extra For 500 KM
  2. Congress Attacks Govt Over New Rail Fare Hike, Demands Immediate Rollback

TAGGED:

ANANTNAG GOODS TERMINAL
KASHMIR FIRST FOODGRAIN TRAIN
NATIONAL CARGO RAIL NETWORK
FCI FREIGHT TRAIN IN KASHMIR
FOODGRAIN FREIGHT TRAIN IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.