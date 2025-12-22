ETV Bharat / bharat

First-Ever Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir; Integrates Region With National Cargo Rail Network

"The freight rake, carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of food grains loaded in wagons, was dispatched from Ajitwal Railway Station and successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal," an official spokesman said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Indian Railways after the train reached Kashmir carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice.

Srinagar: The first-ever foodgrain freight train of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reached the Anantnag Goods Terminal here in Kashmir on Sunday, formally integrating the region with the national freight rail network, officials said.

"This is undoubtedly a very memorable occasion and realises our long-cherished dream of connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network," Sinha said. For the first time, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) foodgrain freight train, consisting of 21 BCN wagons, successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal in south Kashmir on Sunday, Northern Railway’s Jammu division said in a statement.

The arrival of the train is a step to ensure an uninterrupted and efficient supply of foodgrains to the Valley, particularly to remote and far-flung areas, the spokesperson said. Rail-based transportation will not only enhance the reliability of buffer stock movement but also reduce transportation costs, making the supply chain faster and more economical, he added.

The development will provide a boost to local markets, strengthen the regional agricultural economy, and create new opportunities in logistics and allied sectors, the spokesman said. The commissioning of the Anantnag Goods Terminal has opened new avenues for the movement of essential commodities and other goods, paving the way for expanded freight operations in the future, he added.

