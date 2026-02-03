First-Ever Delhi University Literature Festival Begins February 12, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate
Will feature 50 renowned speakers from diverse fields, including Pankaj Tripathi, Khan Sir, Vivek Agnihotri, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ram Madhav, KK Muhammad, David Frawley, et al.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the first-ever Delhi University Literature Festival. This three-day festival will be held on February 12, 13, and 14 at the Multipurpose Stadium, Rugby Stadium, and Shankar Lal Hall in the North Campus. More than 50 renowned speakers from the fields of literature, cinema, journalism, history, education, spirituality, and social issues will participate in the festival.
The three-day literature festival will be inaugurated on February 12 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the DU Culture Council and convenor of the Literature Festival core committee, said this festival marks a new beginning in the academic and cultural history of the university. The theme of the festival is Unity, Diversity, National Integration, and Patriotism.
Across Three Locations
The Literature Festival will be held at three main locations in the North Campus: the Multipurpose Stadium, the Rugby Stadium, and Shankar Lal Hall. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Multipurpose Stadium, while various dialogue sessions, talk shows, and panel discussions will be held at the other venues.
Pankaj Tripathi, Khan Sir, Among Participants
Lather said that more than 50 renowned speakers from diverse fields will participate in the festival. Prominent names include film actor Pankaj Tripathi, popular educator Khan Sir, film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, author Ram Madhav, archaeologist K K Muhammad, educationists Shubhra Ranjan, David Frawley, Ankur Warikoo, and several others.
The festival will feature dialogue sessions on topics like literature, national consciousness, history, education, media, mental health, and social issues. Book launches and book discussions will also be an important part of the event.
An open stage will be set up at the Rugby Stadium, where cultural programmes will be held throughout the period. The university's Cultural Council will provide a platform for cultural teams from various colleges. In addition, book stalls will be set up both inside and outside the campus.
Cultural Programmes Every Evening
Cultural evenings will be held on all three days of the festival. The first day will feature a poetry recitation session, the second day a devotional music performance, while the third day will showcase folk and tribal dances from across India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.
Lathar said the festival will not only be open to students, but also to the general public. Online registration facilities have been provided. Students who register will also receive an e-attendance certificate.
Also Read:
- Delhi University Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ink From Cow Urine
- From Waste To Wonder: Ramjas College Creates Eco-Friendly Bioplastic Using Cow Dung
- Miranda House Lab Develops Biological Sensors To Identify Blood Clots, Detect Heart Attacks On Time
- A Digital Archive Of One's Own: Miranda House Preserves Its History For Posterity