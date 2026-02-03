ETV Bharat / bharat

First-Ever Delhi University Literature Festival Begins February 12, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate

New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the first-ever Delhi University Literature Festival. This three-day festival will be held on February 12, 13, and 14 at the Multipurpose Stadium, Rugby Stadium, and Shankar Lal Hall in the North Campus. More than 50 renowned speakers from the fields of literature, cinema, journalism, history, education, spirituality, and social issues will participate in the festival.

The three-day literature festival will be inaugurated on February 12 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the DU Culture Council and convenor of the Literature Festival core committee, said this festival marks a new beginning in the academic and cultural history of the university. The theme of the festival is Unity, Diversity, National Integration, and Patriotism.

Across Three Locations

The Literature Festival will be held at three main locations in the North Campus: the Multipurpose Stadium, the Rugby Stadium, and Shankar Lal Hall. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Multipurpose Stadium, while various dialogue sessions, talk shows, and panel discussions will be held at the other venues.

Pankaj Tripathi, Khan Sir, Among Participants

Lather said that more than 50 renowned speakers from diverse fields will participate in the festival. Prominent names include film actor Pankaj Tripathi, popular educator Khan Sir, film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, author Ram Madhav, archaeologist K K Muhammad, educationists Shubhra Ranjan, David Frawley, Ankur Warikoo, and several others.