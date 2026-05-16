First-Ever Consignment Of 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon Worth Rs 182 Crore Seized: Amit Shah
The Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India", Home Minister Amit Shah said in his social media post.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore. In a social media post on 'X', Shah said the Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India."
"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore," Shah said.
Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 16, 2026
Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore.
The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and…
"The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," he said.
"I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route," the minister said. Home Minister further congratulated the NCB team. He wrote, "Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB."
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