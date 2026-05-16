ETV Bharat / bharat

First-Ever Consignment Of 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon Worth Rs 182 Crore Seized: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore. In a social media post on 'X', Shah said the Modi government has resolved to make a "Drug-Free India."

"Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs 182 crore," Shah said.