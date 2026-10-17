ETV Bharat / bharat

1st Complainant In Zubeen Death Case To Move SC Against Gauhati HC Order Granting Bail To 2 Accused

Morigaon: Lawyer Ratul Bora, who had filed the first police complaint following singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, said on Saturday that he will move the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court order granting bail to two of the seven accused.

He also questioned the government's role in the legal proceedings, maintaining that the bail was granted due to "loopholes" in the charge sheet filed by the state police. Garg's band member and singer Amritprava Mahanta and his cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipon Garg have obtained bail from the high court.

Bora, addressing a press conference here, claimed, "Due to loopholes in the police chargesheet, the accused in the case have been obtaining bail one after another. The government's role in the legal proceedings has been unsatisfactory."

The lawyer also said, "I will approach the Supreme Court, challenging the high court order granting bail to two of the accused. I will plead with the apex court to ensure that the other accused do not get bail."

Besides Mahanta and Sandipon, NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case. The two PSOs had been granted bail in a disproportionate assets case in September, but remain in jail in connection with the singer's death case.

Garg, a celebrated singer-songwriter, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He was in the island country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).