30-Year Wait Ends As Air India Launches Commercial Flight Services To Ludhiana's Halwara Airport
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, and several BJP leaders were on board the inaugural flight from Delhi to Halwara.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Ludhiana: The first commercial flight from Delhi landed at Halwara Airport in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday morning, marking the beginning of regular air services to the newly operational airport after years of demand from local residents and businesses.
Air India commenced operations to Ludhiana (Halwara), becoming the first airline to operate commercial services to the newly operational airport, connecting Ludhiana to Delhi and beyond to destinations around the world.
"The inaugural flight from Delhi landed at Ludhiana’s Halwara airport at 07:03 AM today, and the return flight from Ludhiana departed at 8 AM. Air India will operate two daily flights between Delhi and Ludhiana using its A320 family aircraft," the airline said in an official statement.
Air India has successfully completed its inaugural flights from Delhi to Halwara and back from Halwara to Delhi.— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) May 15, 2026
Throughout both journeys, our dedicated ground staff and exceptional onboard crew went above and beyond, welcoming passengers with warmth and ensuring a seamless,… pic.twitter.com/ngFTFTScy2
"The new flights to and from Ludhiana are timed to offer seamless onward connectivity via Delhi to Air India’s international network, including to destinations such as London, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Birmingham, enabling guests to travel seamlessly using a single ticket and unified baggage allowance, with through check-in of baggage," Air India said.
"Air India guests will also enjoy the convenience of same-terminal transfers at Delhi airport to connect between their domestic and international flights," it said.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, and several BJP leaders were on board the inaugural flight from Delhi to Halwara. Two flights will arrive daily at Halwara Airport from Delhi.
Bittu thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation of two flights to the Halwara Airport. He said that this will augur well for the development of Ludhiana and that the commencement of the services has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people here. Bittu also shared some pictures of the inaugural run on his social media account, stating that a 30-year-old demand of Halwara residents has finally been fulfilled.
Ludhiana Takes Flight! 🛫— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) May 15, 2026
A historic milestone reached today as we boarded the inaugural flight to Halwara Airport along with MP Vikramjit Sahney Ji and MP Rajinder Gupta Ji.
Fulfilling a 30-year-old demand, this operationalization is a massive boost for our local industry… pic.twitter.com/8AtttH4mMx
He expressed hope that there will be more growth in exports after the operationalization of commercial flights. Elaborate arrangements were made for the inaugural flight. A large number of BJP leaders reached the spot to welcome Bittu and other passengers. Local residents have sought that the time gap between the flights be increased to ensure ease in travel.
"This will give a big boost to the business because there is a large industrial base in Ludhiana. The area did not have any air connectivity for transportation, but now this will be of great benefit as people will be able to book flights easily from Delhi and this will save their time," said Bittu.
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