ETV Bharat / bharat

30-Year Wait Ends As Air India Launches Commercial Flight Services To Ludhiana's Halwara Airport

Ludhiana: The first commercial flight from Delhi landed at Halwara Airport in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday morning, marking the beginning of regular air services to the newly operational airport after years of demand from local residents and businesses.

Air India commenced operations to Ludhiana (Halwara), becoming the first airline to operate commercial services to the newly operational airport, connecting Ludhiana to Delhi and beyond to destinations around the world.

"The inaugural flight from Delhi landed at Ludhiana’s Halwara airport at 07:03 AM today, and the return flight from Ludhiana departed at 8 AM. Air India will operate two daily flights between Delhi and Ludhiana using its A320 family aircraft," the airline said in an official statement.

"The new flights to and from Ludhiana are timed to offer seamless onward connectivity via Delhi to Air India’s international network, including to destinations such as London, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Birmingham, enabling guests to travel seamlessly using a single ticket and unified baggage allowance, with through check-in of baggage," Air India said.