First Batch Of Indian Students Evacuated From War-Hit Iran Lands In Delhi As Repatriation Begins
The first batch of over 70 students landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Sunday amid the US-Israel strikes on Iran.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing US-Israel attacks on Iran, the process of safely repatriating Indian students has commenced with over 70 Indian students returning home via Dubai on Sunday.
It is understood that the majority of these students hail from Jammu and Kashmir and were pursuing their studies at various medical universities across Iran. The students landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Sunday and will proceed on the onward journey home. As the situation deteriorated, the Indian Embassy—in coordination with the Government of India—initiated the process to safely evacuate the students.
Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Vice President of the All India Medical Students Association, stated that there are currently approximately 1,000 to 1,200 Indian students in Iran, many of whom are studying at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Khan said that the Iranian capital Tehran, has witnessed a series of attacks and incidents involving falling missiles. Under these circumstances, the situation had become a matter of grave concern for the Indian students residing there. The prevailing war-like conditions also heightened anxiety among the students and their families.
Dr Momin Khan noted that, in light of the situation, the Indian Embassy in Tehran took immediate action. Students were evacuated from the affected areas and relocated to safe locations, he said adding that the government also made arrangements for the students to stay in secure hotels and safe houses.
He further stated that the Indian Embassy maintained constant contact with the students to ensure their safety and well-being.
Students Evacuated via Armenia
According to Khan, after being relocated to safe zones, the students were transported out of Iran via the neighboring countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan. He said that the Government of India safely escorted the students up to the Iranian border, where they were subsequently handed over to the authorities of the respective transit countries.
Flight from Armenia for Dubai
Carrying the students, FlyDubai flight FZ8124 departed on Saturday, March 14, from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia. This flight departed from Yerevan for Dubai at 1:25 PM local time. The aircraft carried over 70 Indian students as well as several other pilgrims.
To India via connecting flight from Dubai
The flight landed at Dubai International Airport around 5:00 PM. Subsequently, the passengers were sent onward to India via a connecting flight from Dubai. FlyDubai flight number FZ441 was designated for this purpose, through which the students arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:00 AM on Sunday.
Students bear cost of tickets
Dr Momin Khan stated that the Government of India extended full cooperation in ensuring the students were safely escorted to the border. He noted that, for their journey from Armenia to India, the students were required to book their tickets at their own expense. Many students purchased tickets for approximately Rs 50,000, while others had to spend between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, he said.
Many students still awaiting evacuation
According to Khan, a significant number of Indian students remain present in Iran and neighboring countries. Some students were unable to depart immediately due to their academic studies or ongoing hospital training, while others remained behind because of examinations currently underway, he said.
He further added that, in addition to these groups, some students currently in Azerbaijan are facing difficulties related to visas and travel logistics.
Appeal to govt for immediate intervention
The All India Medical Students Association has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the resolution of the issues faced by students stranded in Azerbaijan. Dr. Momin Khan stated that the organization has formally raised this matter with the External Affairs Minister and the Central Government. He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs, acknowledging that the safe return of the students is being made possible through their assistance.
Phased repatriation of students to continue
He informed that, in the coming days, additional students will be brought back to India via various flights. Some students are scheduled to arrive on a flight landing on Monday morning, while flights have also been arranged for others bound for Mumbai. He expressed optimism that, thanks to the concerted efforts of the Government of India and the Indian Embassy, all Indian students would soon return safely to their home country.
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