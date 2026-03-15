ETV Bharat / bharat

First Batch Of Indian Students Evacuated From War-Hit Iran Lands In Delhi As Repatriation Begins

Students returning from Iran arrive at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after their evacuation amid regional tensions, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 15, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing US-Israel attacks on Iran, the process of safely repatriating Indian students has commenced with over 70 Indian students returning home via Dubai on Sunday.

It is understood that the majority of these students hail from Jammu and Kashmir and were pursuing their studies at various medical universities across Iran. The students landed at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Sunday and will proceed on the onward journey home. As the situation deteriorated, the Indian Embassy—in coordination with the Government of India—initiated the process to safely evacuate the students.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Vice President of the All India Medical Students Association, stated that there are currently approximately 1,000 to 1,200 Indian students in Iran, many of whom are studying at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Khan said that the Iranian capital Tehran, has witnessed a series of attacks and incidents involving falling missiles. Under these circumstances, the situation had become a matter of grave concern for the Indian students residing there. The prevailing war-like conditions also heightened anxiety among the students and their families.

Dr Momin Khan noted that, in light of the situation, the Indian Embassy in Tehran took immediate action. Students were evacuated from the affected areas and relocated to safe locations, he said adding that the government also made arrangements for the students to stay in secure hotels and safe houses.

He further stated that the Indian Embassy maintained constant contact with the students to ensure their safety and well-being.

Students Evacuated via Armenia

According to Khan, after being relocated to safe zones, the students were transported out of Iran via the neighboring countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan. He said that the Government of India safely escorted the students up to the Iranian border, where they were subsequently handed over to the authorities of the respective transit countries.

Flight from Armenia for Dubai

Carrying the students, FlyDubai flight FZ8124 departed on Saturday, March 14, from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia. This flight departed from Yerevan for Dubai at 1:25 PM local time. The aircraft carried over 70 Indian students as well as several other pilgrims.

To India via connecting flight from Dubai