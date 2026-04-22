ETV Bharat / bharat

First Batch Of Army’s Short Service Commission Officers Reunite To Share Golden Memories

New Delhi: Sixty years after they first put on the olive green, the pioneering SSNT-1 (First Short Service Non-Technical) course of the Indian Army has come full circle, reuniting in the national capital with the same spirit that defined their youth, even as age has slowed their steps.

“Time has left its mark. Some walk with difficulty, and others bear the weight of years and service but camaraderie remains untouched. The ‘josh’ is still there,” said Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna, reflecting a shared sentiment among the group to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

It was on April 24, 1966, that a group of young officers passed out from the Officers Training School in Madras (presently Officers Training Academy), marking the beginning of what would become a historic chapter in the evolution of the Short Service Commission.

The SSNT-1 course holds a special place in Indian military history as the first experimental batch following the emergency commission era. Their success laid the foundation for the Short Service Commission system, which continues to shape officers of the Indian Army today.

Their journeys, however, extended far beyond the battlefield. “After five years of service, only about 40 per cent were granted permanent commission. Undeterred, many reinvented themselves, 32 cleared the Civil Services Examination, others joined paramilitary forces, while some carved out successful civilian careers. Yet, the bonds forged in uniform endured,” said SSNT-1 course coordinator Brigadier Khanna.

Now all of them in their eighties, have gathered in the national capital to celebrate their diamond jubilee, a reunion that is as emotional as inspiring.