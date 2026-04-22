First Batch Of Army’s Short Service Commission Officers Reunite To Share Golden Memories
The officers, all in their 80s, gather in Delhi to celebrate their diamond jubilee, a reunion that's emotional and inspiring, write ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Sixty years after they first put on the olive green, the pioneering SSNT-1 (First Short Service Non-Technical) course of the Indian Army has come full circle, reuniting in the national capital with the same spirit that defined their youth, even as age has slowed their steps.
“Time has left its mark. Some walk with difficulty, and others bear the weight of years and service but camaraderie remains untouched. The ‘josh’ is still there,” said Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna, reflecting a shared sentiment among the group to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
It was on April 24, 1966, that a group of young officers passed out from the Officers Training School in Madras (presently Officers Training Academy), marking the beginning of what would become a historic chapter in the evolution of the Short Service Commission.
The SSNT-1 course holds a special place in Indian military history as the first experimental batch following the emergency commission era. Their success laid the foundation for the Short Service Commission system, which continues to shape officers of the Indian Army today.
Their journeys, however, extended far beyond the battlefield. “After five years of service, only about 40 per cent were granted permanent commission. Undeterred, many reinvented themselves, 32 cleared the Civil Services Examination, others joined paramilitary forces, while some carved out successful civilian careers. Yet, the bonds forged in uniform endured,” said SSNT-1 course coordinator Brigadier Khanna.
Now all of them in their eighties, have gathered in the national capital to celebrate their diamond jubilee, a reunion that is as emotional as inspiring.
The celebrations, held across iconic venues such as the Manekshaw Centre, the National War Memorial, and the Akash Air Force Mess, have drawn veterans from across India as well as from countries like the United States and Canada. Many have travelled with their spouses, turning the reunion into a deeply personal homecoming.
Interestingly, the coursemates have remained closely connected over the years through a digital network of more than 110 members. “Monthly meet-ups, weekly virtual calls, and shared travels from hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital to international trips across Europe have kept the brotherhood alive,” he said.
The current diamond jubilee celebrations follow an earlier cruise reunion and will culminate later this year with a visit to their alma mater in Chennai.
“Delhi will see the veterans pay homage to 155 fallen comrades at the National War Memorial. The occasion will also mark the release of a commemorative coffee table book by former Army Chief NC Vij,” Brigadier Khanna said.
For many, this may be their final large gathering. But the emotion is deep as old friends reconnect, relive memories, and honour a shared legacy. “The message to the younger officers is simple- Service is not measured in years, but in spirit. And some bonds, once forged, last a lifetime,” Brigadier Khanna added.
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