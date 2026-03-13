ETV Bharat / bharat

First Batch Indian Students Cross Into Armenia From War-Hit Iran, Many Still Await Evacuation

Representational Image | An Indian Muslim passenger reacts as she is welcomed upon their arrival at the airport of Ahmedabad on late March 3, 2026, after she was stranded in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) as she visited for special prayer in ongoing Ramadan month, following the eruption of a regional conflict sparked by Israel-US strikes on Iran. ( AFP )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Indian students who left Iran in buses through the land route have arrived in Armenia for repatriation to their home country. Almost 100 students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Urmia University formed the first batch to exit the war-torn country. A student, Mehak Hussain, from Urmia University, confirmed that they had entered Armenia after crossing the land border on Thursday. These students will fly from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 15, said the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), which is overseeing their repatriation along with the Indian Embassy. ndian Muslim passengers arrive at the airport of Ahmedabad on late March 3, 2026, after they were stranded in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) as they visited for special prayer in ongoing Ramadan month, following the eruption of a regional conflict sparked by Israel-US strikes on Iran. (AFP) The Embassy offered students an exit plan via the land borders of neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan at their own expense. In Iran’s Arak University, a group of Indian students said they are worried by air strikes in the city while demanding relocation for safety. Last week, the Indian Embassy relocated students from different cities, including Tehran, to Qom before proceeding towards Armenia.