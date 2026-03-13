First Batch Indian Students Cross Into Armenia From War-Hit Iran, Many Still Await Evacuation
Published : March 13, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Indian students who left Iran in buses through the land route have arrived in Armenia for repatriation to their home country. Almost 100 students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Urmia University formed the first batch to exit the war-torn country.
A student, Mehak Hussain, from Urmia University, confirmed that they had entered Armenia after crossing the land border on Thursday.
These students will fly from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 15, said the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), which is overseeing their repatriation along with the Indian Embassy.
The Embassy offered students an exit plan via the land borders of neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan at their own expense. In Iran’s Arak University, a group of Indian students said they are worried by air strikes in the city while demanding relocation for safety. Last week, the Indian Embassy relocated students from different cities, including Tehran, to Qom before proceeding towards Armenia.
Miffed at the Indian authorities for not carrying out the evacuation, one of the students said their tickets cost them Rs 70,000-80,000, and the Embassy only facilitated their buses to the border.
“We are worried after the air strikes,” said the student while demanding their swift evacuation. “Our tickets are getting cancelled, and our money is also getting stuck. We are ready to bear the expenses for travel, but at least take us out of the place.”
In Kashmir, where the majority of these students hail from, parents whose children are on their way to their homes have heaved a sigh of relief, as they were worried about the safety of their children. They had met officials and appealed to the prime minister and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate their children due to worsening tensions in Iran.
“Despite paying from my own pocket, we are satisfied our daughter is returning home,” said a parent who booked a ticket at Rs 70,000. “Lack of communication and watching students helplessly, sending out appeals for evacuation, left us sleepless for several nights.”
President of AIMSA Dr Mohammad Momin Khan has urged the Indian Embassy in Iran to immediately relocate all Indian citizens and students to safer locations amid growing security concerns in several cities. He has been in constant contact with students and authorities for evacuation and safety arrangements.
