'First And Last Mistake... I Am Just 15': Minor Apologises Over Viral PM Abuse Video From CJP Protest
A viral apology video shows a minor claiming she was influenced during the Cockroach Janta Party protest and promising never to repeat her actions.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: An apology video purportedly featuring the minor booked for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23 surfaced on social media Saturday.
In the video, she claims others influenced her, calls the incident the "first and last mistake" of her life and seeks forgiveness with folded hands.
ETV Bharat could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
'I Am Just 15... This Is My First And Last Mistake'
In the video, the girl claims she had gone to Connaught Place with her friends and unintentionally became part of the protest after coming across a group of demonstrators.
She said, "People there were using objectionable language against the Prime Minister. I came under their influence and repeated those words. Whatever I said was wrong and should never have been said."
She says she realised the seriousness of her actions only later and now regrets every word spoken during the protest.
Seeking forgiveness, the teenager says she is only 15 years old and requests people not to judge her entire life by one incident. The minor added, "I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. This is the first and last mistake of my life. I will never repeat such a mistake."
She added she feels deeply embarrassed by the controversy and finds it difficult to face herself after the video went viral. The girl said, "I can't even look at myself. I fold my hands in front of everyone and apologise to the entire country. Please forgive me."
The girl also apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to those who were hurt by her remarks.
Claims FIR Mentions Wrong Age
The teenager also raised the issue of her age in the video. She claims the FIR describes her as a 25-year-old, whereas she says she is 15 years old, saying, "The FIR says I am 25 years old, but I am only 15."
This claim has not been independently verified.
The apology video surfaced just hours after the Prime Minister released a video message addressing the abusive slogans raised against him during the Jantar Mantar protest.
Referring to the youngsters involved as "misguided", Modi said it caused him pain that not only he but also his late mother was subjected to abusive language. The PM said, "Children make mistakes. Childhood is also the time to correct those mistakes."
Appealing for compassion, the Prime Minister said society should guide young people instead of isolating or punishing them. He added, "It is our duty to show them the right path. Dragging them to courts or harassing them in society will not change the situation. I want to forgive them and hope society will also accept this sentiment."
What Is The Case?
The controversy began after objectionable slogans against the Prime Minister were allegedly raised during a student protest at Jantar Mantar. Following a complaint filed in Noida, police registered a Zero FIR, which was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi since the alleged incident took place in the national capital.
Separately, Delhi Police also registered an FIR over the circulation of the objectionable content, issued notices to social media platform X seeking removal of the material and asked the platform to preserve relevant electronic records as part of the investigation.
Also Read:
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- ‘Baseless And Unacceptable’: CJP On ‘Zero FIR’ Against Noida Woman For Remarks Against PM Modi
- FIR Against Noida Woman Ruchika Singh For 'Abusive Remarks' Against PM Modi During Jantar Mantar Protest