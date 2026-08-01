ETV Bharat / bharat

'First And Last Mistake... I Am Just 15': Minor Apologises Over Viral PM Abuse Video From CJP Protest

The apology video emerged after police action in the alleged PM abuse case linked to the student protest. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: An apology video purportedly featuring the minor booked for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23 surfaced on social media Saturday.

In the video, she claims others influenced her, calls the incident the "first and last mistake" of her life and seeks forgiveness with folded hands.

ETV Bharat could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

'I Am Just 15... This Is My First And Last Mistake'

In the video, the girl claims she had gone to Connaught Place with her friends and unintentionally became part of the protest after coming across a group of demonstrators.

She said, "People there were using objectionable language against the Prime Minister. I came under their influence and repeated those words. Whatever I said was wrong and should never have been said."

She says she realised the seriousness of her actions only later and now regrets every word spoken during the protest.

Seeking forgiveness, the teenager says she is only 15 years old and requests people not to judge her entire life by one incident. The minor added, "I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. This is the first and last mistake of my life. I will never repeat such a mistake."

She added she feels deeply embarrassed by the controversy and finds it difficult to face herself after the video went viral. The girl said, "I can't even look at myself. I fold my hands in front of everyone and apologise to the entire country. Please forgive me."

The girl also apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to those who were hurt by her remarks.