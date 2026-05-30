ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Noticed In Landing Gear Before Plane Evacuation At Delhi Airport On Apr 26: AAIB Report

New Delhi: Fire was noticed in the right-side landing gear of the Swiss International Air Lines' A330-343 aircraft before the emergency evacuation of 245 people onboard was carried out at the Delhi airport on April 26 early morning, according to AAIB's preliminary report. Four passengers were injured during the emergency evacuation, which was completed at around 1.50 am (IST) on the runway on April 26.

The Zurich-bound aircraft had 232 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. In its preliminary report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the data from the flight recorders, ATC (Air Traffic Control) records, along with controller statements, as well as maintenance and operational records pertaining to the aircraft obtained from the operator, are being analysed.

Besides, records obtained from various stakeholders are currently being scrutinised. The agency has not issued any interim safety recommendations. "The investigation team is in co-ordination with Accredited Representatives & Technical Advisors for further course of action to identify the root cause(s)/contributory factor(s)," the report said.

At 1.35 am, a full emergency was declared and the Follow Me (FM) jeep reported only smoke, no fire. "Shortly thereafter, FM jeep asked the aircraft to shut down engine and informed there is fire on right side landing gear. The tower controller also instructed the aircraft to switch off engine, the aircraft acknowledged and informed that both the engines were off.

"Thereafter, FM jeep informed the tower controller that there is fire on right side landing gear and from left side only smoke was coming. The tower controller conveyed the message to the aircraft," the report said. Subsequently, emergency evacuation of passengers was carried out on the runway itself.