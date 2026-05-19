Fire Incident On Rajdhani Express: Railway Team Inspects Burnt Coaches, Report Likely On May 20
The team, led by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Manoj Gurumukhi, inspects Third AC (B-1), SLR, and guard coaches, which were completely gutted by the blaze.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Kota: Constituted to probe the fire incident aboard train no. 12431, the Rajdhani Express, which was going from Trivandrum to Hazrat Nizamuddin, a railway team on Monday inspected the incident site in Madhya Pradesh, located between the Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations.
The team, led by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Manoj Gurumukhi, conducted a thorough inspection of the Third AC (B-1), SLR, and guard coaches, which were completely gutted by the blaze on Sunday. Additionally, as part of this investigation, the team recorded statements of more than a dozen railway personnel.
Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, said that the high-level inquiry committee constituted by Dilip Kumar Singh, general manager of West Central Railway, inspected the incident site and assessed the burnt coaches at Luni Richha station. This committee is investigating the causes of the incident, as well as its technical aspects and safety standards. Full report on the incident is expected to be released on May 20.
The six-member team remained engaged in the investigation for over five hours. The committee members included Mukesh (principal chief electrical engineer, West Central Railway), M Vijay Kumar (principal chief mechanical engineer), Rajiv Kumar (principal chief security commissioner), N S Prasad (principal chief mechanical engineer, Integral Coach Factory [ICF] Chennai), and Mahendra Singh (executive director of Power Supply and EMU, Research Designs and Standards Organisation [RDSO] Lucknow).
A massive fire gutted two coaches of the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district early Sunday. Senior DCM Jain said that the train had come to a halt immediately after the fire broke out. This was triggered by the automatic fire detection and alarm system (AFDAS). Subsequently, the train's guard, Upendra Kumar, instructed all crew members to remain alert and evacuate the passengers. Acting on these instructions, the entire staff assisted in evacuating the passengers. As a result, there was no loss of life in this incident.
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