ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Incident On Rajdhani Express: Railway Team Inspects Burnt Coaches, Report Likely On May 20

Kota: Constituted to probe the fire incident aboard train no. 12431, the Rajdhani Express, which was going from Trivandrum to Hazrat Nizamuddin, a railway team on Monday inspected the incident site in Madhya Pradesh, located between the Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations.

The team, led by Principal Chief Security Commissioner Manoj Gurumukhi, conducted a thorough inspection of the Third AC (B-1), SLR, and guard coaches, which were completely gutted by the blaze on Sunday. Additionally, as part of this investigation, the team recorded statements of more than a dozen railway personnel.

Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, said that the high-level inquiry committee constituted by Dilip Kumar Singh, general manager of West Central Railway, inspected the incident site and assessed the burnt coaches at Luni Richha station. This committee is investigating the causes of the incident, as well as its technical aspects and safety standards. Full report on the incident is expected to be released on May 20.