ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire In SPA Building Near ITO, Delhi Now Brought Under Control, No Casualties

New Delhi: Delhi's busiest intersection at ITO (Income Tax Office) was thrown into disarray Monday morning after a fire broke out in the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture building on Vikas Marg near the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters. Flames were suddenly seen rising from the building, prompting an immediate alert to the Fire Department.

As soon as flames began rising from the structure, it caused panic and commotion across the area. So far, details of the extent of damage caused by the fire have not yet emerged, but the fire department has reported that there are no casualties. Being Monday, there are numerous government employees present in the building since the morning.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it received information about the fire at 9.37 am. By 10.30 am, they reported that the fire was under control. At 11 am, DFS division officer Somvir Singh reported that the eight fire tenders currently at the spot are carrying out cooling down operations.

Fire In 4-Storey Building In Mukherjee Nagar

Earlier, late on Sunday night, a fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Mukherjee Nagar area of ​​the national capital. The blaze caused chaos in the locality, and a massive plume of smoke billowed into the sky. The sight of the smoke caused panic among residents.