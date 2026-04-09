Fire In Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Due To Short Circuit, No Casualties
The fire originated in the cable trays of heavy-duty cables and panels that supply power, said an official.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported in the blaze, officials said.
The airport operations remained unaffected, said the CSMIA spokesperson to PTI. The flames were extinguished by 9.20 pm.
Citing sources, PTI reported that as a precautionary measure the systems were shut down to prevent any damage. This resulted in operations getting impacted for a while as the systems were restored gradually. A short circuit caused the fire which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was bought under control by the emergency response teams, an official told PTI.
"The fire originated in the cable trays of heavy-duty cables and panels that supply power," PTI quoted the official as saying. Citing Sources, PTI reported that the fire broke out at one of the aerobridges at Terminal 1. The Fire Brigade had given a 'Level-1' fire call (minor), under which at least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are generally dispatched to the spot.
Some videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke emanating from the fire-hit site. Smoke could also be seen inside the airport terminal. A civic official said the fire remained confined to the ground-floor electrical installations.
Firefighting operations continued for nearly three hours, and the blaze was brought under control and extinguished at around 9.20 pm, the official told PTI.
Meanwhile, flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take‑off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards, said Air India in a statement.
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