ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire In Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Due To Short Circuit, No Casualties

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported in the blaze, officials said.

The airport operations remained unaffected, said the CSMIA spokesperson to PTI. The flames were extinguished by 9.20 pm.

Citing sources, PTI reported that as a precautionary measure the systems were shut down to prevent any damage. This resulted in operations getting impacted for a while as the systems were restored gradually. A short circuit caused the fire which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was bought under control by the emergency response teams, an official told PTI.

"The fire originated in the cable trays of heavy-duty cables and panels that supply power," PTI quoted the official as saying. Citing Sources, PTI reported that the fire broke out at one of the aerobridges at Terminal 1. The Fire Brigade had given a 'Level-1' fire call (minor), under which at least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are generally dispatched to the spot.