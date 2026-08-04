ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Engulfs Greater Noida Electronic Chip Factory; 2 Firefighters Killed As Wall, Iron Beam Collapse While Dousing Blaze

New Delhi/Noida: At least two fire services personnel lost their lives, and three others were injured after a wall and an iron beam collapsed during firefighting operations at an electronics manufacturing company in Greater Noida late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at ILGIM Company, located in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida.

According to officials, a massive fire broke out at the factory, which manufactures electronic chips. Upon receiving information about the blaze, police and fire department teams rushed to the scene and launched an extensive firefighting operation.

After hours of efforts, firefighters brought the fire under control. However, during the operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping and injuring several members of the fire service team.

Five fire personnel sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. During treatment, Fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh succumbed to their injuries, officials confirmed.