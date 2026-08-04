Fire Engulfs Greater Noida Electronic Chip Factory; 2 Firefighters Killed As Wall, Iron Beam Collapse While Dousing Blaze
During the firefighting operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, killing two fire services personnel and injuring three others.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi/Noida: At least two fire services personnel lost their lives, and three others were injured after a wall and an iron beam collapsed during firefighting operations at an electronics manufacturing company in Greater Noida late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at ILGIM Company, located in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida.
According to officials, a massive fire broke out at the factory, which manufactures electronic chips. Upon receiving information about the blaze, police and fire department teams rushed to the scene and launched an extensive firefighting operation.
After hours of efforts, firefighters brought the fire under control. However, during the operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping and injuring several members of the fire service team.
Five fire personnel sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. During treatment, Fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh succumbed to their injuries, officials confirmed.
Three other injured personnel, Chief Constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar, and Fireman Amit Kumar, are reported to be out of danger and are undergoing medical treatment.
Senior police officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are at the site to assist with safety operations.
Authorities have secured the area and are assessing the structural stability of the factory premises.
While the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to find out how the fire started. The circumstances that led to the collapse of the wall and iron beam during the firefighting operation will also be probed, an official said.
"Senior police officials and an SDRF team are present at the site. The debris is being examined and authorities have initiated a probe to determine the cause of the fire," said CFO Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.