ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Train Catches Fire In Bihar's Sasaram Railway Station, None Injured

The train caught fire at Sasaram railway station in Bihar before its departure on Monday morning ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtas: Chaos ensued at Sasaram railway station in Bihar after a passenger train bound for Patna caught fire early in the morning on Monday.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out of a coach even as fire force personnel battled to control the blaze.

The train caught fire at Sasaram railway station in Bihar before its departure on Monday morning (ETV Bharat)

Initial inquiry suggests that the fire was caused by a suspected short-circuit. However, no casualties were reported.

According to sources, the fire broke out in a general coach of the Sasaram-Patna Fast Passenger train (53212) while the train was on Platform Number 6.

The flames spread so rapidly that the entire coach was soon engulfed in a raging inferno.