Passenger Train Catches Fire In Bihar's Sasaram Railway Station, None Injured
The train departed for its destination after a two-hour delay. Preliminary inquiry suggests the blaze was caused by a short circuit.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Rohtas: Chaos ensued at Sasaram railway station in Bihar after a passenger train bound for Patna caught fire early in the morning on Monday.
Thick smoke was seen billowing out of a coach even as fire force personnel battled to control the blaze.
Initial inquiry suggests that the fire was caused by a suspected short-circuit. However, no casualties were reported.
According to sources, the fire broke out in a general coach of the Sasaram-Patna Fast Passenger train (53212) while the train was on Platform Number 6.
The flames spread so rapidly that the entire coach was soon engulfed in a raging inferno.
Fortunately, as the incident occurred much before the train's scheduled departure at 6.45 AM, there were no passengers in the coach.
When the fire broke out, railway officials and a team from the local fire department immediately launched an operation to contain the blaze.
The fire was successfully brought under control and the coach was detached from the engine.
Sasaram RPF Inspector said an investigation into the causes of the fire is currently underway. "How the train caught fire is a matter of investigation. For the time being, the burnt coach has been removed. The train departed from Sasaram station for Patna nearly two hours later," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a coach of Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.
All 68 passengers in the coach were evacuated within 15 minutes, and no casualties were reported.
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