ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks Out In Passenger Train In Bihar's Simri Bakhtiyarpur Station, No Casualties Reported

Dozens of passengers were on board when the fire broke out. As soon as they noticed the flames, they started getting off the train. All passengers managed to escape in time, preventing a major tragedy.

As per preliminary information, the fire started near the engine and quickly spread to three coaches. Thick smoke and high flames soon filled the train, creating a stampede-like situation.

According to the officials, the incident took place at around 3:25 AM on Platform No. 2. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Saharsa: Panic gripped passengers at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar's Saharsa district after a fire broke out in the engine of the Samastipur-Saharsa train early morning today and soon spread to three coaches.

One of the passengers, Mohammad Yusuf, a resident of Supaul, said he first felt severe heat coming from underneath the coach. When he got down to check, he saw flames and immediately alerted other passengers. "The first thing we felt was intense heat coming from underneath the coach. When we got down, we saw flames slowly engulfing the train. We immediately alerted the other passengers, and soon everyone got out safely."

Another passenger, Sonu Kumar, said he had boarded the train at Mansi station and was travelling to Simri Bakhtiyarpur. He said that when the train stopped at Simri Bakhtiyarpur, he noticed a small fire near the engine. The flames soon grew rapidly.

Immediately, the station master was informed and passengers were asked to vacate the coaches. Also, several fire tenders reached the spot and initiated efforts to bring the blaze under control. Railway and local administration officials are monitoring the operation.

Meanwhile, the mishap has disrupted train services at the station. Simri Bakhtiyarpur Station Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Sajjan said the Kosi Express (Saharsa–Patna), Janki Express (Manihari–Jaynagar), Saharsa–Samastipur passenger and Shravani Special (Saharsa–Deoghar) trains were delayed due to the incident.

"As per preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. After the incident, railway and local administration officials immediately reached the spot and monitored the relief work. The Railways has started an investigation to determine the actual cause of the accident," the official said.

Sajjan said the damage to the three affected coaches will be assessed. The biggest relief so far is that there is no information about any passenger being killed or injured in the fire, he added.