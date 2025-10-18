ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Train In Punjab; Passengers Evacuated Safely

Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Train In Punjab; No Casualties Reported ( PTI videograb )

Sirhind: A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express enroute to Saharsa from Amritsar, triggering panic among passengers. As soon as smoke was seen billowing from one of the coaches, the train was immediately halted near Sirhind railway station, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala, and passengers were evacuated and shifted to other coaches. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. As per officials, the incident was reported at around 7:30 AM today. As soon as the fire was detected, authorities swung into action and shifted all passengers from the affected coach to other coaches to ensure their safety. By the time the blaze was brought under control, the fire had spread to three coaches. Preventing further damage, railway personnel along with local authorities extinguished the fire quickly. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.