Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Train In Punjab; Passengers Evacuated Safely
A major fire broke out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express in Punjab this morning. Blaze was brought under control and all passengers were safely evacuated.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
Sirhind: A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express enroute to Saharsa from Amritsar, triggering panic among passengers. As soon as smoke was seen billowing from one of the coaches, the train was immediately halted near Sirhind railway station, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala, and passengers were evacuated and shifted to other coaches. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.
As per officials, the incident was reported at around 7:30 AM today. As soon as the fire was detected, authorities swung into action and shifted all passengers from the affected coach to other coaches to ensure their safety. By the time the blaze was brought under control, the fire had spread to three coaches.
Preventing further damage, railway personnel along with local authorities extinguished the fire quickly. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.
Train 12204 (Amritsar-Saharsa) experienced a fire in one coach at Sirhind Station this morning (7:30 AM). The Railway staff swiftly shifted all passengers and extinguished the fire. No casualties have been reported. The affected coach has been detached. An investigation is…— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 18, 2025
"A fire incident was allegedly reported on Train No. 12204 (Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express) at Sirhind Junction. Immediate action was taken by railway staff and local authorities. The situation is under control, and there have been no reports of injuries so far," Ambala's Divisional Railway Manager said in a statement.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
According to Sirhind GRP SHO Ratan Lal, no casualties were reported as passengers were evacuated in time. "Three coaches were damaged in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation," he added.
The authorities further said that after safety checks, the train will depart for its destination shortly.
Meanwhile, Northern Railway also said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the blaze. "Train 12204 (Amritsar-Saharsa) experienced a fire in one coach at Sirhind Station this morning (7:30 AM). The Railway staff swiftly shifted all passengers and extinguished the fire. No casualties have been reported. The affected coach has been detached. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire."
