1 Student Charred To Death, 3 Injured In Fire Accident At Religious Seminary In Kashmir
Fire erupted in a mosque-cum-madrasa (Darul Uloom) located in the Mittan Chowk Court Road area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir
Published : May 12, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Srinagar: One student was charred to death while three others were injured in a fire incident at a religious seminary on Monday night in Kashmir.
The fire erupted in a mosque-cum-madrasa (Darul Uloom) located in the Mittan Chowk Court Road area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.
According to details available with ETV Bharat, fire erupted in the Darul Uloom Madani Tarbiyat Gah during the night. Following the inferno, officials from the Fire and Emergency Services, police and local residents jointly started rescue and firefighting operations. It was only after several hours that the fire was brought under control.
Four students suffered burn injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag.
According to officials, the injured students were 15 to 17 years old. Doctors pronounced one wounded student dead at GMC Anantnag, who has been identified as 15-year-old Bilal Ahmed Kumar, a resident of Wadwan. Of the remaining three injured students, two are undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag, while one has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for further treatment and his condition is stated to be critical.
As per initial investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short circuit. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigations in the case.
A wave of grief has spread in the area and the locals have expressed their condolences to the victim's family and demanded that the administration ensure the rebuilding of the gutted institution and the treatment of the injured students.
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