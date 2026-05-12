ETV Bharat / bharat

1 Student Charred To Death, 3 Injured In Fire Accident At Religious Seminary In Kashmir

A view of charred building in Srinagar. (File Photo) ( ANI )

Srinagar: One student was charred to death while three others were injured in a fire incident at a religious seminary on Monday night in Kashmir. The fire erupted in a mosque-cum-madrasa (Darul Uloom) located in the Mittan Chowk Court Road area of ​​Anantnag district in south Kashmir. According to details available with ETV Bharat, fire erupted in the Darul Uloom Madani Tarbiyat Gah during the night. Following the inferno, officials from the Fire and Emergency Services, police and local residents jointly started rescue and firefighting operations. It was only after several hours that the fire was brought under control. Fire incident at religious seminary in Kashmir (Special Arrangement)