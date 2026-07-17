ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered Over Hoax Bomb Threat To Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo Flight

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received aboard a Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight shortly before its scheduled departure from the Kempegowda International Airport here, police said.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-6423, which was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 8 pm on July 16, they said. According to the police, a handwritten note stating, "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please," was found by a crew member inside the forward lavatory at around 7.35 pm.

Following the discovery, standard operating procedures were immediately initiated and a thorough security check of the aircraft was carried out. However, no suspicious object was found.