ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered After Handwritten 'Bomb Hai' Message Found On Ahmedabad-Bound IndiGo Flight

The Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight underwent a thorough security check at the Bengaluru International Airport. ( ETV Bharat )

A handwritten note the IndiGo crew member found inside the forward lavatory of the flight. (ETV Bharat)

According to the police, a crew member found a handwritten note stating, "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please," inside the forward lavatory around 7.35 pm.

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-6423, scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 8 pm on Thursday, the police said.

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received aboard a Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight shortly before its scheduled departure from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Following the discovery, standard operating procedures were immediately initiated and the aircraft underwent a thorough security check. However, police found no suspicious object.

In its complaint lodged at the KIAL Airport police station, IndiGo stated the threat caused significant disruption and raised concerns over the safety of passengers, crew and the airline.

"We request your assistance in investigating this incident and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and take appropriate legal action," the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation is underway to identify the person responsible and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, a police officer said.

Interestingly, last year, citing data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had said that a total of 836 hoax bomb threats were received by airline operators since 2022 till March 25, 2025.