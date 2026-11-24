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FIR Registered Over Bomb Threat To Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru Concert

FILE - Diljit Dosanjh ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly sending a threatening email warning of an IED bomb blast during singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming musical concert in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The singer's concert is scheduled to be held at NICE Grounds in Madavara on November 29, they said. According to the FIR, the email threat was sent to the official IDs of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner on November 9. The threatening email stated that an IED blast would occur during Dosanjh's musical concert on November 29.

It further warned people against bringing children to the programme, picking up unattended iPhones and travelling by Metro train. The message ended with the words "Khalistan Zindabad", the complaint stated. Police said they contacted the management of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which confirmed that Dosanjh's concert was scheduled to be held at NICE Grounds on November 29.