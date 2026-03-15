FIR Registered After Train Berth Dispute Turns Violent, Forces Haridwar-Bound Family To Get Down Midway
A family filed an FIR after a dispute over a middle berth turned chaotic, forcing them to deboard the train midway despite having tickets.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Yamunanagar: A heated dispute over a train berth turned violent after a mother and daughter allegedly refused to vacate a middle berth reserved for a child, leading to a confrontation with a family travelling to Haridwar and chaos inside the coach.
According to officials, an FIR has been registered against the accused at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Yamunanagar Jagadhri. Official X Account of Divisional Railway Manager Ambala in a post on Sunday said, "The case was initially recorded as a Zero FIR (No 15/26) at the GRP station in Saharanpur and later transferred. It has now been registered as FIR No 08/26 at GRP Yamunanagar Jagadhri."
Authorities said that the matter is currently under investigation. The undated incident occurred during a train journey when a family travelling to Haridwar for their child's mundan ceremony boarded the train. During the journey, a dispute broke out after a mother and daughter allegedly occupied a middle berth that had been reserved by the family.
When the rightful passenger requested the woman to vacate the seat, she refused. As the argument intensified, the travelling ticket examiner (TT) intervened and tried to resolve the issue. The TT offered to shift the woman to another available seat to avoid further conflict. However, she allegedly declined the offer and instead asked around 12 members of the family to adjust their seats.
The situation soon escalated into a heated argument inside the coach. During the confrontation, the girl accompanying the woman was allegedly seen slapping the rightful passenger, which further aggravated tensions among passengers.
The family later claimed that the altercation created panic and disruption during the journey. According to them, they were forced to deboard the train at Saharanpur railway station. They also alleged that the mother and daughter arrived at the station with a group of around 18 to 19 people.
Following the incident, the affected family filed a complaint with the railway police, leading to the registration of the FIR. GRP officials said they are examining statements from passengers and railway staff as part of the ongoing investigation.
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