ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered After Train Berth Dispute Turns Violent, Forces Haridwar-Bound Family To Get Down Midway

Yamunanagar: A heated dispute over a train berth turned violent after a mother and daughter allegedly refused to vacate a middle berth reserved for a child, leading to a confrontation with a family travelling to Haridwar and chaos inside the coach.

According to officials, an FIR has been registered against the accused at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Yamunanagar Jagadhri. Official X Account of Divisional Railway Manager Ambala in a post on Sunday said, "The case was initially recorded as a Zero FIR (No 15/26) at the GRP station in Saharanpur and later transferred. It has now been registered as FIR No 08/26 at GRP Yamunanagar Jagadhri."

Authorities said that the matter is currently under investigation. The undated incident occurred during a train journey when a family travelling to Haridwar for their child's mundan ceremony boarded the train. During the journey, a dispute broke out after a mother and daughter allegedly occupied a middle berth that had been reserved by the family.

When the rightful passenger requested the woman to vacate the seat, she refused. As the argument intensified, the travelling ticket examiner (TT) intervened and tried to resolve the issue. The TT offered to shift the woman to another available seat to avoid further conflict. However, she allegedly declined the offer and instead asked around 12 members of the family to adjust their seats.