ETV Bharat / bharat

New Born Dumping Case: Police Register FIR Against 12 People Including Doctors In Jharkhand

Palamu: The police have registered an FIR against 12 people, including doctors, after a dog was spotted carrying the body of a newborn on Tuesday at Medinirai Medical College & Hospital premises.

Among others booked are an OT technician and the operator of a private hospital, besides a former doctor of the medical college.

The FIR was registered at the Medininagar Town Police Station on a complaint filed by Dr Pravin Oraon, who is posted at the Additional Primary Health Centre in Jamune (Sadar block, Palamu).

The police have invoked charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

Those named in the FIR include private hospital operator Uttam Kumar Singh, Dr Smriti Singh Kushwaha, Dr S.K. Bindu, Rani, Sandhya Kumari, Meena, Dolly Sharma, and Rinki, in addition to 3 unidentified individuals.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kapil Chaudhary have taken cognisance of the matter.

A high-level team lead by trainee IAS officer Hritik Mehta and Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Pandey conducted an investigation.