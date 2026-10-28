New Born Dumping Case: Police Register FIR Against 12 People Including Doctors In Jharkhand
The case was registered after a dog was spotted carrying the newborn in its mouth at Medinirai Medical College & Hospital premises.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Palamu: The police have registered an FIR against 12 people, including doctors, after a dog was spotted carrying the body of a newborn on Tuesday at Medinirai Medical College & Hospital premises.
Among others booked are an OT technician and the operator of a private hospital, besides a former doctor of the medical college.
The FIR was registered at the Medininagar Town Police Station on a complaint filed by Dr Pravin Oraon, who is posted at the Additional Primary Health Centre in Jamune (Sadar block, Palamu).
The police have invoked charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.
Those named in the FIR include private hospital operator Uttam Kumar Singh, Dr Smriti Singh Kushwaha, Dr S.K. Bindu, Rani, Sandhya Kumari, Meena, Dolly Sharma, and Rinki, in addition to 3 unidentified individuals.
Palamu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kapil Chaudhary have taken cognisance of the matter.
A high-level team lead by trainee IAS officer Hritik Mehta and Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Pandey conducted an investigation.
The investigation has confirmed that the infant was born at a private hospital located adjacent to the medical college. Two women had brought the newborn in a bag and subsequently discarded it.
The district administration sealed the private hospital late Tuesday night while an FIR was registered on Wednesday.
The police have entrusted sub-inspector Anil Kumar Yadav with the investigation of the case.
“A case has been registered and provisions under the POCSO Act have also been invoked. The police are currently investigating the matter,” said Jyotilal Rajwar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Medininagar Town.
Meanwhile, the body of the newborn has not yet been recovered, even as a search was conducted in the vicinity of the medical college. The police have examined the CCTV footage, which has revealed that the body was discarded at 5:46 am on Tuesday, while the two women who disposed it are seen returning to the private hospital at 6:11 am.
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