ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Registers A Total Of 10 FIRs Across Various Stations In Connection With CJP Protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

Providing a breakdown of the legal actions taken, officials stated that four FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street police station while three were lodged at the Connaught Place police station. Furthermore, one FIR each has been registered at the Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Kartavya Path police stations, respectively.

The police noted that these FIRs pertain to different incidents and matters related to the maintenance of public order during the protest period. Investigations into all the registered cases are currently underway to determine further action. As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved.